Rising Memphis Rap Star Fresco Trey Signs to Warner Records

Today, Warner Records announces the signing of Fresco Trey, a rising Memphis rap star with a knack for melody and thoughtful songwriting. To celebrate the occasion, he's releasing a video for "Need You," an introspective recent single that reaffirms his status as a natural songwriter, and which has taken off like a rocket on TikTok.

"Fresco Trey is a naturally instinctive songwriter, with an unbelievable sense for melody and lyric, finding the most memorable ways to rap and sing about universally shared experiences," says Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records. "Equally as important, he comes to us with unwavering authenticity, commitment, and dedication to his music and he's proven that he knows exactly how to forge a direct and honest connection with his fans. He's shown from early on all the essential qualities we look for in an artist and is most certainly on a path to becoming a global superstar. We are thrilled to have him join our roster at Warner Records."

The video arrives on the heels of the song release and physically plants Trey in the center of the emotions of the track as he goes through the ups and downs of a relationship. The camera spins and time elapses in a compelling depiction of love and loss.

Cruising above melancholy guitar strings, Trey lays bare his thoughts on loyalty and the casualties of chasing paper. "Made a lot of money and I lost a lot," he raps. "Chasing your dreams tend to cost a lot." Reflective and symbolic, "Need You" combines Trey's best artistic qualities into a single anthem, showcasing his penchant for creating affecting songs you can't help but repeat.

The video for "Need You" arrives shortly after the song itself, which has earned over 73 million views on TikTok in addition to 7.6 million global streams across platforms. Since unloading his Lil Tjay-assisted single "Feel Good" last fall, Trey has steadily built momentum. His most recent project, Heartbreak Diaries, was a showcase for all the dynamic songwriting and melodies that have propelled him into the spotlight. This past fall, he consummated his rise with "Draft Kings," a luxurious single he released in conjunction with sports, tech, and entertainment company DraftKings.

In 2022 alone Trey is making big moves from being featured on the NBA 2K22 Soundtrack to his foray into the metaverse with Budweiser, whom he released an NFT with which completely sold out.

Trey has quickly emerged as one of rap's great melody-makers, with an uncanny talent for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward lyrics. He has captivated fans and tastemakers with his pensive yet banging tracks and showing all signs of a star in the making. Trey's recent run of singles proves his admirers right, and allows the young artist a moment of celebration. With "Need You" and a new record deal at his back, Fresco Trey is poised to make 2022 one long victory lap.

Watch the new music video here: