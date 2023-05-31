Rising L.A. Artist Bennett Coast Debuts 'Bender'

Rising L.A. musician and filmmaker Bennett Coast unveils a new song, “Bender,” today. Coast wrote, produced and recorded the song, out via Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent.

“A fist fight in a small town is a sacred occasion,” says Coast. “I watched my fair share of them, and had a few of my own. Weaved through this track are old recordings I captured of my friend's high school run-ins. You had to figure out how to deal with people you didn't like. Some ways were more painful than others”

Born and raised in Northern California and now based in Los Angeles, 22-year-old Coast’s visual and sonic work emerges from the spaces between—the small-town suburbs and the city, youth and adulthood, the ebb and the flow. Self-taught in all respects, he examines the heartache of growing up and leaving home.

Coast first emerged in 2019, his independent singles garnering critical attention and millions of streams before signing to Pizzaslime Records. His first body of work is imminent.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Maddy Rotman