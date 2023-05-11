Rising Electo-Pop Star Inji Shares New Anti 'Bored' Anthem

The track is from Inji's upcoming EP.

The latest rising star in electronic-pop INJI today releases her new single "BORED" with one simple message: being bored is OUT. Humorously critiquing the stereotypical young adult who is "bored" with their life, INJI offers simple yet effective life-advice with matter-of-fact delivery, embellished with Inji's signature tongue-in-cheek lyrics and wildfire cynicism.

Speaking on the track, INJI explains: "I'm just trying to offer the same advice I do to any friend around me who has a pessimistic attitude. Don't!! Life is great and we're young!! Go outside and do stuff you enjoy!! Ride a bike!! (with a smile on my face of course) I also couldn't help but be brutally honest to those people who buzzkill by never being content and always wanting to leave the party.

Positive attitude, positive attitude, POSITIVE ATTITUDE!! BORED also plays an important role in my debut EP which is all about a good-vibes, confident, fierce and positive attitude about life. Some of the other tracks focused more on a girls journey towards confidence through their romantic life, but this one is just about learning to see the good around you <3"

First exploding on the TikTok for her smash hit "GASLIGHT", which she released independently, INJI is making a name for herself for her tongue-in-cheek subversive pop, backed by an electronic punch.

"GASLIGHT" reached the Top 10 on the TikTok charts, with 3m+ creations and over 6 billion views of her sound, plus a TikTok x Samsung campaign with none other than Nile Rogers. Since then, INJI released second single "MADELINE" as well as her "single girl anthem" and "THE ONE" which has racked up over 6M plays globally.﻿

INJI, real name Inci Guran, was born and raised in Turkey, although has spent time in both the UK and US, where she studied finance at Penn university. Keep your eyes peeled on INJI, who is a huge star to watch in 2023.

