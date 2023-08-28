Riley Green to Release New Album 'Ain't My Last Rodeo' in October

Multi-PLATINUM singer songwriter Riley Green today officially announces his hotly anticipated new album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo will be released October 13 via BMLG Records.

The Alabama good ol’ boy, whose close relationship with fans has guided his entire career, recently shared the news onstage at Ohio Stadium, setting social media ablaze with excitement. The 12-track project delivers more of the signature no-gimmick, undeniably Country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over from the rising star.

The music and lyrics are heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life Green returns to after performing for thousands of fans. Ain't My Last Rodeo is a window into his experiences, values, pastimes and love of family. The title bares its name from a poignant track on the album, “My Last Rodeo,” which Green wrote solo following one of the final conversations he had with his late Grandaddy Buford while in the hospital.

Buford Green was the brains behind converting his great-grandparents’ home into the Golden Saw Music Hall and is credited for Riley’s musical appreciation, education and inspiration. On his mother's side, his Granddaddy Lyndon can be attributed for Riley’s love of the outdoors, heard in tracks like “Mississippi or Me”.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am,” says Riley Green. “This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album—I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement—I hope y’all enjoy it.”

In addition to several brand-new tracks, including a song with Jelly Roll, the forthcoming album also features several familiar tunes including a cover of Tim McGraw’s “Damn Country Music,” which will be available (along with the album pre-order) this Friday, September 1. To many fans’ content, Green also released several songs he’d been testing for his millions of fans on social media, including “Mississippi or Me,” “Raised Up Right,” and “God Made A Good Ol’ Boy.”

Ain’t My Last Rodeo also includes his current single, “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” which is currently climbing through the Top 30 at Country radio with more than 250M streams. Initially released in 2019, the track was a fan-favorite, spurring a flurry of passion and social attention.

The former Jacksonville State University quarterback is currently riding a huge wave of success—after playing to an average of 65,000 fans each night serving as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs this year, Green headlined his hometown festival Rock The South and has sold ~85,000 tickets across his 17 headlining shows. In addition to many outdoor lifestyle brand partnerships, Green was also recently named the latest spokesperson for Gildan and stars in their latest commercial.

More information will be shared in the coming weeks.

Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, the Jacksonville, AL native learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Buford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.

That stage laid a foundation for the songs Riley would craft in the years to come and values learned from another generation. He fittingly shares co-writing credits alongside his two grandfathers posthumously on the 2xPLATINUM certified "I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” which People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere.”

Evident on his debut album Different ‘Round Here (BMLG Records), featuring the PLATINUM-certified hit No. 1 “There Was This Girl,” MusicRow noted his “great Country vocal, honest presentation and true-to-life lyrics.”

Riley’s Behind the Bar collection with GOLD-certified “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” and We Out Here: Live followed as winning the 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year Award has“brought Country back to its roots: the blue collar sounds for the working man, by the working man” (Whiskey Riff).

His collaboration with Thomas Rhett on "Half Of Me" earned Riley his second No. 1 at Country radio as his latest single “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” which is currently climbing through the Top 30 on Country radio. Steadily delivering tracks directly to his eager and loyal following, his sophomore album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo is slated to be released October 13.

Named a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” Riley was also voted as one of the CRS 2020 New Faces and earned MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year. Having just served as direct support for Morgan Wallen and completing the Luke Combs World Tour with Lainey Wilson across North America, Riley is currently hitting the road as a headliner.

He has previously hit the road with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley. For upcoming tour dates and more, visit here.