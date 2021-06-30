Rico Nasty Returns With 'Magic'

The DMV's one and only Punk Rock Princess, Rico Nasty, is back with a fantastic new summer banger. "Magic" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

"Magic" heralds a new era of Rico. It acts as a bridge for her fans and asserts that though Rico is unwilling to be held to one singular genre, she is a master of all of them. The darker feel of the song is intentional. Through the song and creative, Rico hopes to evoke the power of love and relationships "to bring out another side of you and almost feel like you're being taken over by Magic."

Rico's eagerly awaited new mixtape, Rx, is due later this summer. Rico recently revealed new details about the project in an exclusive "Up Close & Personal" conversation for the Recording Academy's GRAMMY U, moderated by DJ/Radio personality Little Bacon Bear and streaming now at the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs® YouTube channel HERE.

Known as an irrepressible and charismatic live performer, Rico will be making magic happen with top-billed appearances at a number of upcoming festivals, including Rolling Loud Miami (Sunday, July 25th), Lollapalooza (Sunday, August 1st), and Rolling Loud New York (Thursday, October 28th). Additional live dates will be announced soon.

2021 has already proven another incredible year for Rico Nasty, including a major collaboration with Crocs™ and Highsnobiety on their "Curated By" campaign, celebrating the new Classic Crocs Sandal as a canvas for self-expression HERE.

This year also saw Rico make her late night network TV debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a Victorian-style performance of her acclaimed hit single, "OHFR?" (streaming HERE). Furthermore, Rico made history with the recent release of a one-of-a-kind AudioReactive non-fungible token (NFT). Created in partnership with XR Creator, Consultant, and former DreamWorks Specialist Trainer Don Allen III (@donalleniii), the tokenized single edition digitized artwork is sold exclusively via the authenticated digital art marketplace, SuperRare. Inspired by "OFHR?," the unprecedented collaboration marks a stunning new fusion of musical energy and multi-disciplinary visual creativity.

"OHFR?" is of course featured on Rico Nasty's blockbuster debut album, NIGHTMARE VACATION, available now via Atlantic Records/Sugar Trap at all DSPs and streaming services. The genre-defying, 16-track collection - which includes features from such luminaries as Trippie Redd and Aminé and production by Take A Daytrip (Lil Nas X, Sheck Wes, Kid Cudi), Avedon (Roddy Ricch, Chloe x Halle), GRAMMY® Award-nominee Tay Keith (Travis Scott, BlocBoy JB, Drake), and longtime collaborator Kenny Beats - debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Heatseekers Albums" chart upon its November 2020 release, fueled in part by worldwide acclaim from Rolling Stone, The New York Times, W, Pitchfork, NME, and countless other high profile publications.

In addition to "OHFR?," NIGHTMARE VACATION is highlighted by such fan favorites as "Pussy Poppin" and "Check Me Out," both joined by innovative music videos streaming now at Rico's official YouTube channel HERE.