Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
"Let's Get Drunk" is the perfect mix of Traditional Country and a big old Rock party anthem.
"Let's Get Drunk" is the perfect mix of Traditional Country and a big old Rock party anthem. "From the combination of amazing Pedal Steel work by the legendary Dan Dugmore to the polished production from Multi-Platinum Producer Malcom Springer, we feel we've created a musical celebration of life and having a fun time living it!" vocalist, Rick Monroe says.
"Let's Get Drunk" was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called "Let's Get Drunk". "It's usually let's get drunk and do something." Monroe points out. Alan Beeler started playing the main riff and they all agreed that it would be perfect for their "ode to the party" song. That night resulted
in a great rough draft, but it fell to the side for several months. Realizing there was just something missing as they were finishing the details with their album, they remembered "Let's Get Drunk" and quickly finished the track. The lyrics, "Raise em up, put em up, get em high. Here's to steak when you're hungry, Whiskey when you're dry, All you ever want, and heaven when we die." is a catchy toast and the song nicely rounded out their record, "Lead Burns Red".
We don't mean to be insensitive to fact that there are a lot of people who do struggle with addictions and alcoholism, but we believe that you can get drunk on many things in life like love, joy or even crazy adrenaline. So, I hope everyone can take it for the fun anthem it was meant to be." Monroe says.
"Let's Get Drunk" is being released by Epochal Artists Records / TLG / Ingrooves Music Group.
Monroe is a Monster Energy Music Artist and is also sponsored by Number Juan Tequila, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio, Roper Western Wear, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, SE Electronics, and Town and Country Ford (Nashville, TN).
"Let's Get Drunk' follows up their previous releases, "Bad Stretch of the Road," "World's Gone Crazy, "God's Ear." Common Ground" and "Best of You".
Listen to the new single here:
