Rick Maltese Releases New Single SIMPLY LOVE

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Toronto pianist, singer, composer, and songwriter Rick Maltese has released 'Simply Love,' a warm, Ray Charles-inspired pop and jazz single drawn from his album 'Rick Maltese & Friends Vol 2.'

The song basically conveys that what already exists between two young lovers is working and is enough. When we're young it's easy to succumb to pressure to do the 'expected' thing for family - get married, have children, settle down.

The chorus lands the idea simply: 'It's simply love, you love me, plain simple love, I love you.' Later, the man shares his devotion: 'Without you my heart would break, together we are strong.'

Maltese says that the song was Instrumentally and thematically influenced by his admiration for Tom Waits' soundtrack for the film 'One From the Heart' and the songs with Crystal Gayle. 'I had the grand piano, the bass, the drums, but no sultry solo that could make a Ray Charles style melody and accompaniment more authentic,' he says. 'Alison Young's playing fit the bill,' as a very welcome guest musician on tenor sax.

For one song Bill McBirnie's flute is replaced by tenor sax. These musicians with a long history together include Bassist George Koller and drummer Ben Wittman. George is a National Jazz Award-winning Bassist of the Year, composer, producer with credits on over 1,600 albums and collaborations, spanning Peter Gabriel to Loreena McKennitt. Ben is a New York-honed composer and producer who has recorded with multiple artists including Sting, Paul Simon and Rosanne Cash. The musicians' familiarity with each other gives 'Simply Love' its unforced, conversational groove.

Maltese brings decades of range to the project. An accomplished pianist, arranger and music director whose repertoire crosses classical, jazz, blues, pop, world music and folk. He has served as musical director and conductor for musical theatre and choir settings, and formerly held the role at Toronto's Royal York Hotel, coaching and accompanying the hotel's singing waiters. He continues to draw from the great melody composers, an influence he's now expanding into a planned classical work, 'Cantata for Peace.'

With 'Simply Love,' Rick Maltese reminds young people to take their time and not to rush into things, while acknowledging the good that they have. Sometimes love is all you need. It's one of the most direct songs he's written.

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