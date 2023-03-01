Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Riah Releases 'can't lose you now'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Riah today returns to her gorgeous songwriting with the video for "can't lose you now," a gorgeous dream pop epic, laden with her signature crisp twists in vocal inflection and rippling reverb.

The video for "can't lose you now," directed by David OD, is just as trippy and addictive as the song itself, with images giving way the pulsing beat of the song, pushed forward as she sings, "already lost you once, can't lose you now," complete with a subtle tinge of grunge on the surface, deeply-felt in spirit.

Of the track, Riah shares, "'cant lose you now' is that feeling you get when you're scared to lose what you have so you hold on way too tight."

Previously hailed by the New York Times for her "crisp songwriting" and praised by The Line of Best Fit as landing "somewhere between the Tove Lo, Broods, and Phoebe Ryan realm of atmospheric alternative pop," Riah is the kind of mesmerizing vocalist whose sheer magnetism is matched only by her remarkable versatility.

The breakout star-in-the-making has already racked up over 27 million streams on Spotify alone, placed songs on hit television shows like Grey's Anatomy, and performed for thousands at Coachella, all as a totally independent artist.

In both her personal and professional life, Riah's accomplishments stack up quickly. The Los Angeles native is not only a skilled songwriter and performer, but she recently became a mother. Her collaboration with Shallou, "Lie," has 78 million streams on Spotify and counting. She's opened for LANY at the Shrine and in Anaheim, as well as performed for iconic, intimate Soho House shows in LA and New York.

As a songwriter, Riah delivers a piercing clarity that commands the stage so much so, her pathway into the spotlight appears as pre-destined as it is born from a tremendous leap of faith to push her introverted nature in front of a microphone.

Riah's debut Heartbreak Magic EP, which she wrote and recorded with longtime collaborator Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Ben Rector), has racked up ~10 million streams on Spotify alone, prompting Flaunt to profess, "this rising star has not stopped ascending higher," and that trend continues with "can't lose you now."

Watch the new music video here:



