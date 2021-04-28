Rhonda Vincent's Latest Single 'Like I Could' Premieres

Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent has released a new version of her number-one single "Like I Could." Vincent has delivered a beautifully heartbreaking ballad through her classic country sound and delicate instrumentation. The fiddle and mandolin-infused tune speaks about a love seen from the perspective of longing for forever, but not receiving that love in return. The revamped single was written by Erin Enderlin, Bobby Tomberlin, and Grammy Award winner and "Opry Matriarch" Jeannie Seely. "Like I Could" is part of a landmark career project for Vincent, her new album 'Music Is What I See,' which will be released on May 28 highlighting her incomparable talent.



Listen to "Like I Could" on People.com HERE.



"I feel like I've discovered the best way to find songs to record. Just get in a limo with a Grand Ole Opry Star, ride around Nashville and enjoy having them sing the latest songs they've written. It sounds like a fairy tale, but that's exactly how I found "Like I Could;" Jeannie Seely sang me the newest song she had written, along with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin. I loved it instantly, and couldn't wait to record it." shares Vincent.



Due to pandemic restrictions, Vincent had to bring her album to a halt, but the "Queen of Bluegrass" is coming back in full swing with the release of "Like I Could" and her upcoming album. Vincent's high-spirited energy is clearly present through her soaring vocals, blend of new tunes, and fresh arrangements of classics such as the first-ever recorded bluegrass version of the classic, "Unchained Melody." Fans will not want to miss what Rhonda Vincent has in store for the coming months!



For more information and to keep up with everything Rhonda Vincent, visit her website and follow her social channels below.