Reuel Reveals New Holiday Song 'First Snow (Prelude)'

International crossover classical/pop piano virtuoso Reuel has released a new holiday song titled "First Snow (Prelude)", also the title of his first holiday live stream broadcast on 12/24, 7 PM CT (encore on 12/25, 11AM CT). A second New Year's Eve performance, "Keys On Fire," will follow on 12/31 7 PM CT (encore on 1/1, 2PM CT). Both will be broadcast from Texas-based Studios at Fischer via YouTube and Facebook.

The first holiday performance, First Snow will feature original arrangements, and refreshed piano versions of traditional holiday classics. While "Keys On Fire" explores Reuel's vast repertoire and catalog including his most recent albums Classical (2018) and Transformation (2019); and recent singles, the original "Human Spirit" and covers of Yann Tiersen's film theme from "Amelie" and Coldplay's "Viva La Vida".

Reuel regularly performs for performance arts centers and has performed his crossover piano show "Reuel Live" at Aria, Wynn, Fashion Show Mall, The Venetian, Caesar's Palace, Four Seasons, and many other popular destinations on The Strip. Reuel also performs internationally with tours in South America, Asia, French Polynesia, and Canada. Even with COVID restricting travel and live performances across the globe, the show must go on!

In June, Studios at Fischer stepped in to fill this void for touring musicians when it launched its live performance series "Live at SF" broadcast from its state-of-the-art facility and ground located on the edge of the Texas Hill Country between Autin and San Antonio. That month brought performances from Reuel, and Michael Fracasso with special guests Charlie Sexton and Michael Ramos, and followed with Tiarra Girls, Dry Clean Only and Blue October's GetBackUp,tv ticketed concert series, amongst many others.

Photo Credit: Tim Salaz