Reservoir Signs Grammy-Nominated Writer-Producer Sam Sumser To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of Grammy-nominated writer-producer Sam Sumser to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes rights to Sumser's catalog of works including lead single "Juice" and "Lingerie" off 2020 Best New Artist nominee Lizzo's Grammy-nominated Album of the Year Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), plus "Banana" featuring Becky G, off Anitta's 2019 Latin Grammy-nominated album, Kisses.

"The entire Reservoir Creative team including John Ozier, Greg Gallo, and Donna Caseine are extremely forward-thinking and hard-working. It's great to have them and the rest of the company in my corner," said Sumser. "Big things ahead!"

2019 has been a particularly fruitful one for the Nashville-based Sumser. In addition to the nomination for Album of the Year, his contributions to Lizzo's Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), also earned a Best Urban Contemporary Album nod. Co-written by Sumser, "Juice" was released as the lead single off Cuz I Love You, storming the charts both Stateside and abroad. Now RIAA Platinum-certified, the track has accumulated over half a billion streams globally and continues to grow, earning critical acclaim from outlets including Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound and NPR, the latter of which declared it one of 2019's best.

Working across multiple genres, Sumser is a versatile writer, producer, and topliner. Frequent trips to Los Angeles and Atlanta spawned hit urban-pop collaborations released this year by Jason Derulo ("Be The One"), Chris Brown ("Overtime"), and Shenseea ("Blessed" featuring Tyga), among others, while his work co-writing and co-producing Anitta's "Banana" featuring Becky G earned him a 2019 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Urban Music Album. Nashville collaborations include charting Country singles by Mitchell Tenpenny ("Alcohol You Later") and Chase Martin ("Say Goodbye"). He has also written and produced with the likes of Usher, Austin Mahone, Dawin, and Plain White T's, and is currently back in the in the studio with Lizzo, Usher, and Austin Mahone, plus Conrad Sewell, Daniel Skye, Eric Hudson, and R. City to name a few.





"Sam is such an impressive talent. Not only is he able to work effortlessly across genres with a tremendous amount of success, but his work ethic is unparalleled," said John Ozier, Reservoir's EVP of Creative. "Reservoir is the ideal home for someone as versatile as Sam, given the strength of our Creative offices in LA, New York, London, and Nashville. We're proud to welcome him to the family and look forward to going to work for him."