Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set

Regina Spektor is set to release a limited-edition box set of her beloved self-released debut album 11:11 in celebration of its 20th anniversary, due on August 26-Pre-order here and listen to "Love Affair" below.

The special box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era-recorded by Regina's father-a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa's Bootlegs was hand drawn by Spektor's friend Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.

"For years I was relieved that this little record, made with friends while at university, got lost to time. It felt more like an old yearbook photo than something to be shared," says Spektor.

She explains, "When I listened for the first time in almost 20 years, I realized how special it was to have this snapshot of my younger self, and of a time that's now completely gone. I had very little from this era, but my dad remembered that he had recorded all my earliest shows and shared those camcorder videos with me."

"I discovered dozens of songs I had completely forgotten about. As I listened, I was surprised that instead of cringing I was filled with gratitude. I finally got to thank that young girl for spending so much of her time working on art and for setting me on a lifelong path of songwriting and music making."

Listen to the new single here: