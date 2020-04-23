Red Bull Records Announces Virtual Festival

Showcasing its expanding roster of innovative artists, independent label Red Bull Records has announced its first-ever Virtual Festival, airing Friday, May 1 exclusively on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.



Highlighting a lineup of diverse and cutting-edge talent, the multi-genre livestreamed festival will feature intimate at-home performances from Red Bull Records artists, exclusive content, surprise guest appearances and more, entertaining fans across the globe while staying indoors.



Hosted by DJ and television/radio host Hannah Rad, Red Bull Records Virtual Festival will include sets from pop quartet The Aces, hardcore band Beartooth, rapper/producer Blxst, UK alt-pop trio Flawes, indie melodist Gavin Haley, hip-hop artists Kofi and pineappleCITI, and singer-songwriter Sad Alex, with more to be announced.



Red Bull Records Virtual Festival will be airing live on Friday, May 1 at 11AM PST / 2PM EST / 7PM GMT and will help to raise awareness for MusiCares artist support efforts. Follow Red Bull Records on Instagram and Twitter for additional details and festival announcements.





