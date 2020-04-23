Reckless Kelly Share New Song 'Lonesome On My Own'

Today, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kelly have released "Lonesome On My Own" from their upcoming album American Girls (out May 22 alongside their album American Jackpot). The song will be available everywhere tomorrow but you can hear it now on Wide Open Country.

Listen to "Lonesome On My Own" below!

"'Lonesome On My Own' was another collaboration with Jeff Crosby as he toured with us playing guitar over the summer of 2019" says Willy Braun, who co-founded Reckless Kelly with his older brother Cody Braun and drummer Jay Nazz in 1996. "He wasn't thrilled with the hook he had, so I dug around in my pile of ideas and came up with "lonesome on my own," a line from a song I had never finished. It fit pretty well with Crosby's original idea so we finished it up and tracked it in July. We recorded a version with Jeff playing guitar before he had to fly back to Nashville, but after listening a few times, we decided it was too fast and tracked it again. It was a bummer to lose his parts, but the end result was worth the do-over. It became the only song on the album without any lead guitar, a rarity for any Reckless Kelly record."

"Lonesome On My Own" appears on American Girls, an album that finds the band embracing an undeniably playful energy. One of many songs penned with Idaho-born singer/songwriter Jeff Crosby, the track matches Geoff Queen's luminous steel-guitar tones with lyrics encapsulating a painful self-awareness (e.g., "Maybe she's better without hangin' from my love like a marionette"). Other tracks from the pair of upcoming albums like "I Only See You With My Eyes Closed," "North American Jackpot" and "Thinkin 'Bout You All Night" have been praised by Billboard, Taste of Country, The Boot, The Alternate Root, Saving Country Music and many more.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity. With the dual release of two new albums-American Jackpot and American Girls-the Idaho-bred band presents a beautifully detailed portrait of their beloved country, turning their nuanced songwriting to its many glories and tragedies. For American Jackpot and American Girls, the band called upon friends and fellow musicians Bukka Allen, Jeff Crosby, Charlie Sexton, Gary Clark Jr., Rosie Flores, Shawn Sahm, Muzzie Braun, Suzy Bogguss, Wade Bowen and many more to join their recording sessions. Although Reckless Kelly initially intended to make just one album, the project took on a life of its own once they headed into the studio. "I wanted to produce this one by myself, just to try that out, and I made sure to book plenty of studio time to get it done right," says Willy. "We ended up moving along really fast, so I pulled out a few more songs and figured we'd end up using them down the road. Before we knew it, we had enough material for two really good records."

The band has had to postpone their April tour dates but fans can still get their Reckless Kelly fix with a new weekly acoustic series that Willy Braun has been hosting on Sundays at 7pm CDT. Fans can tune in on the band's Facebook page to catch Willy playing songs, sharing stories, jokes, and the occasional recipe, and can support the band, crew, and other musicians/venues that have been hit hard during this crisis via the virtual tip jar.

Tour Dates:

5/29: Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO

6/3: The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT

6/4-5: Mountain Village Resort - Stanley, ID

6/6: Hells Canyon Jam - Cambridge, ID

6/24: EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN

6/27: Fitzgerald's - Berwyn, IL

6/28: Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

7/16: The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

7/17: The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

7/18: Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

7/23: Washington's - Fort Collins, CO

7/29: McMenamin's Spanish Ballroom - Tacoma, WA

7/31: Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

8/1: Back Country Bash - Joseph, OR

8/22: Southerns - Bryan, TX

9/6: Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

10/19: Larry Joe Taylor's Music Festival - Stephenville, TX

11/10: Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

11/22: Stargazer's - Colorado Springs, CO

*Please check the Reckless Kelly website for updates on any potential changes and/or postponements.





Related Articles View More Music Stories