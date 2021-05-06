Real J. Wallace Shares Mother's Day Tribute 'Open Letter'

Today Real J. Wallace shares "Open Letter" across all streaming platforms. "The song addresses a desire to dismantle patriarchy in exchange for a society that prioritizes women's empowerment," Real J. explains. "Open Letter" was performed at the 2020 March for Black Womxn San Diego.

In solidarity with the organization's continued efforts and demands, all proceeds from "Open Letter" purchases and streams will be donated directly to M4BWSD in collaboration with BAM -- who will be matching proceeds up to $1,000. Direct donations can be made via Cashapp: $theholyfield, noting "Open Letter" with each contribution.

In collaboration with Real J.'s fundraising efforts, visual artist Heron Hues has created a limited edition t-shirt featuring original artwork for the song. With this work, Heron aims to preserve and glorify Black history using Black cultural artifacts to inspire his clothing collection designs. 20% of proceeds from purchases will be donated directly to M4BWSD.

Recently announced as the first Black host of CreativeMornings San Diego, Real J. will be hosting his first "Virtual FieldTrip" on May 17th at 6:00pm PST. During the lecture, Wallace will be walking his audience through the process of releasing an album, covering everything from conception & production to planning a successful campaign. Register to attend Wallace's virtual lecture HERE.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Ervin Wallace