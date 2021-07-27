Real Friends Release Reimagined Singles 'Nervous Wreck' & 'Storyteller'

Illinois-based quintet Real Friends recently announced a new chapter of the band with new singles "Nervous Wreck" and "Storyteller" and today, they have released stunning reimagined versions showcasing the voice of new singer Cody Muraro, premiering now on Rock Sound.

"When the idea of making reimagined versions of songs have come up in the past, we've always just made acoustic versions. This time around we changed it up by experimenting with different elements that normally aren't used in Real Friends songs. It was refreshing and fun to step outside of our comfort zone, instead of just stripping a song down to acoustic guitar and vocals." says Kyle Fasel.

"The reimagined version of Nervous Wreck is a perfect late night drive song. For this one, we leaned more into electronic beats, clean guitar tones and Cody's softer vocal side. It brings a whole new perspective to the song sonically," he continues. "The reimagined version of Storyteller is our nod to Death Cab For Cutie. From the drum tones to the piano, I'm really proud of this one. The way we relied more on piano in the song, as opposed to distorted guitars, puts a fresh spin on the emotion of the song."

Fans can stream the original versions of these tracks and watch the music video for "Nervous Wreck" today below.

Real Friends will be busy this fall, supporting State Champs on the forthcoming Pure Noise Tour along with labelmates Four Year Strong, Just Friends and Bearings. The 24-city tour kicks off on September 14th at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and more before wrapping up in New York, NY at Irving Plaza on October 22nd.

Additional shows include a return to their hometown of Chicago, IL on September 11 at Bottom Lounge and two headline performances with support from labelmates Just Friends and Bearings in Columbus, OH on September 16 and Jacksonville, FL on September 23.

A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below with more information available at https://www.realfriends.band/.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Saturday, September 11, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge+

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, September 16, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern*

Sunday, September 19, 2021 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thursday, September 23, 2021 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall*

Friday, September 24, 2021 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Saturday, September 25, 2021 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Friday, October 8, 2021 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Saturday, October 9, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, October 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Summit

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Friday, October 15, 2021 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, October 17, 2021 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Thursday, October 21, 2021 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Friday, October 22, 2021 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

+ - Headline show with Action/Adventure, Wilmette and Muted Color

* - Headline show with Just Friends and Bearings