Real Estate's Alex Bleeker Shares Trippy Song 'Reach For My Brain'

Today, Real Estate member and songwriter Alex Bleeker shares a new song from his forthcoming album Heaven on the Faultline. "Reach For My Brain" is a contemplative song with watery guitars and rollicking piano chords. This marks the final track release ahead of Bleeker's forthcoming new solo album due out March 5th via Night Bloom Records. Bleeker explains, "I wanted to capture the moment in which I fell in love with making music, to begin with. This is music for myself-me getting back to music for music's sake."

The accompanying music video is a trippy black and white shot of Bleeker that warps and garbles his face into floating fragments, a fitting visualization of the bluesy psych-folk tune. It was directed by Leanne Kriz and edited by Alan Lowe.

Get to know more about Alex's inclinations in this interview feature with UPROXX

Watch here: