Real Bad Man & Mooch Announce TERMINATOR SHIT LP, Share "Mercy (Take Mine)"

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Real Bad Man and Mooch have announced their collaborative project, TERMINATOR s, which will be released on 9.25.26. As a prelude, the pair have shared 'Mercy (Take Mine),' the first single from the forthcoming project, available now on all DSPs.

TERMINATOR s will feature guest appearances from Boldy James, Your Old Droog, and Estee Nack.

Real Bad Man has a track record of working with a wide range of rappers, including collaborations with Boldy James, Blu, Pink Siifu, ZeelooperZ, Kool Keith, and YUNGMORPHEUS, as well as his On High Alert compilation series spotlighting artists like Roc Marciano, Stove God Cooks, and Crimeapple.

'Mooch has long been a key collaborator in the Real Bad Man camp (Mooch has also collaborated with DJ Muggs), and we have worked together a few times throughout the years,' says Real Bad Man. 'He and Rigz are on Real Bad Boldy, and also On High Alert. I always liked his verses. 'Mercy' captures the sound of Terminator s.'

The project's comic book-inspired cover art comes courtesy of underground comic legend Lawrence 'Rawdog' Hubbard of REAL DEAL COMIX. The rollout for Terminator s will also include an original animated short bringing the artwork to life, with further details to be announced.

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