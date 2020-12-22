'Rarified Heir' Podcast Debuts With Carnie Wilson Today

The Rarified Heir Podcast, an hour-long podcast that asks the question: who better to interview a child of a celebrity than a child of celebrity?, officially launched today on all major podcast networks including Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and all major platforms.

Hosted by Josh Mills who runs the estate of his late mother, Entertainer Edie Adams as well as that of her first husband, Comedian Ernie Kovacs, and co-hosted by Jason Klamm, the show's first guest is Carnie Wilson of the musical group Wilson Phillips and daughter of The Beach Boy legend Brian Wilson & Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford of the Honeys. Additional guests will be announced each Tuesday.

"The premise of the Rarified Heir Podcast is, 'Who better to talk to a child of a celebrity, than a child of a celebrity?,'" said Josh Mills, host of the Rarified Heir Podcast. "Only someone who grew up with a famous parent could understand and share previously unheard stories about what it was like to grow up as the offspring of a celebrity. We may not share the exact same experiences, but there's a real connection and hopefully some humor when we discuss what it's like to be part of a family that lives its life in public."

The podcast is fun, funny, bizarre, jaw-dropping, intimate, strange and wonderful look at celebrities by the people that know them best: their very own children.

Photo Credit: Erick Paparozzi