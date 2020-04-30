Rare Americans Release New Single 'Hullabaloo'

Vancouver-based genre-bending alternative band Rare Americans has released high energy new single "Hullabaloo" today. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Along with the song, the band has released an equally extraordinary animated music video, which premiere on Idolator earlier today. Idolator praised the "buzz-worthy band" for the genre-defying, "hook-filled jaunt that bounces around your head long after the final beat." The incredible video is streaming now via the band's official YouTube channel.

Listen and watch below!

"Hullabaloo," which chronicles a young man learning to think for himself as he navigates through the world of The Lemming Corporation, marks the latest chapter in Rare Americans' ongoing exploration of a colorful creative universe dubbed Crooked City. The track's companion visual furthers a series of aesthetically intertwined animations - including the wildly popular "Brittle Bones Nicky" - that have already earned more than 41 million YouTube views and gained them over 207,000 subscribers.

The new single follows "Brittle Bones Nicky" and other recent releases "Milk Man," "Ryan and Dave" and "Cats, Dogs and Rats," which showcase the band's wide-ranging, genre-blurring songcraft and astonishingly imaginative visuals.

Watch for new music and vibrant visuals from Rare Americans to come soon.





