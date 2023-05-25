Rapper Idk & No Label Announce the Return of No Label Academy

No Label Academy (NLA) is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated return this fall, in partnership with renowned rapper, producer and entrepreneur IDK. As a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for social progress through the arts, No Label is committed to empowering BIPOC students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to jumpstart their careers in the music industry.

NLA is excited to announce its return, and thrilled to see the impact that this innovative course will have on the music industry and beyond. With its commitment to social progress and innovation, NLA is truly setting the standard for educational excellence.

With the support of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research and Harvard Art Museums at Harvard, the 10-day tuition-free music business seminar will bring together talented students from around the country for an immersive and unforgettable learning experience. Through active collaboration with industry and academia, NLA breaks down barriers and expands its programming to reach even wider audiences.

This year, NLA has partnered with NIKE Inc. for the second year in a row, Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand will lend support to NLA along with Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment.

With a roster of powerhouse curriculum advisors and previous guest speakers, including cultural icons such as the late Virgil Abloh, Amber Grimes, Tremaine Emory, and Tuma Basa, NLA is committed to providing a unique and stimulating educational experience that inspires future leaders and drives the culture forward.

This year’s course will include live streaming at Howard University, remote activations for students on campus, and creative workshops that tap into the full breadth of students’ innovation. From the fundamentals of music business to studio sessions and peer-reviewed exercises, NLA offers a unique and engaging educational experience that is second to none.

But NLA’s commitment to social progress doesn’t end there. The organization is also dedicated to providing access to its course to prison systems so that those looking to change their lives can do so with the best education in entrepreneurship and creativity.

"After an incredible year one, we're excited to continue building a pipeline for BIPOC talent in the music industry. Breaking down barriers continues to be more important than ever. We hope our curriculum, coupled with the lessons from actual practitioners, continues to shed light on the need for increased equity and helps inspire more BIPOC to aspire for a career in the music business,” say Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle, Co-founders of No Label.

No Label and IDK’s ultimate goal is to level the playing field for BIPOC students entering the music industry, showing them how to apply knowledge and that it is possible to have a sustainable career in music. They will be announcing more details about their selective application process in 2023.

ABOUT IDK:﻿

IDK has made a career out of problem-solving. Since emerging from PG County in 2015, the DMV artist has used a philosophical streak and musical craftsmanship to decode mysteries of the soul and society.

Equal parts artist and professor (literally), IDK, born Jason Mills, is continuing a mission that began a long time ago. He was raised in a middle-class household, but an arrest for armed robbery made him the first person in his family to go to jail. As of seven years ago, he was the first to be a rap star. And after launching his industry education program, No Label Academy, two years ago, he also began to teach at Harvard.

He unloaded his debut project, Sex, Drugs & Homework, in 2014. In 2017, IDK solidified his knack for pairing trenchant street tales with accessible millennial musings with IWASVERYBAD. From there, IDK only got more introspective.

His major debut, Is He Real?, is a contemplation on the existence of God, while his follow-up LP, 2021’s USEE4YOURSELF, unpacks his own trauma as he arrives at new conclusions about his destiny. In 2022, he teamed up with electronic music icon Kaytranada for Simple, an effort that zeroed in on the intricacies of Black plight in his city.

Now, with its combination of earnest questions, emotional transparency, and musical dynamism, F65 cultivates a climate for folks to absorb the lessons he’s sharing on their own terms.

ABOUT NO LABEL:

Founded in 2018 by Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle, No Label is a first-of-its-kind education nonprofit that uses popular culture to make education more accessible. No Label works with cultural agents to improve education and highlight underrepresented voices.

To date, the organization has worked with some of the most culturally influential artists of our time, including Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Saweetie, and Cordae. You can donate to No Label at nolabel.live.