Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Shares 'Cloak of the Night'

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien is proud to unveil "Cloak of the Night," a quietly stunning acoustic duet with Laura Marling from his debut album under the EOB banner, Earth (Capitol Records). Closely following last week's release of Earth track "Olympik"-hailed by Rolling Stone as a "psychedelic earworm" and by Stereogum as a "spaced-out party-rocker that seems like it will result in some incredible extended jams in the live setting"-"Cloak of the Night" is both Earth's closing number and final song to be revealed before the album's April 17 release.



This Sunday, April 12th, a very special episode of Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig will feature Ed and Ezra in conversation. Recorded during Ed's February visit to Los Angeles, the episode will air on Apple Music's global radio station Beats 1 on Sunday at noon PDT/3pm EDT and can be heard here: apple.co/ezra. After that window, it will be available to Apple Music subscribers.



Physical configurations of Earth are available for advance purchase at https://EOB.lnk.to/storePR and include an exclusive transparent red vinyl LP, standard 12" vinyl LP and CD versions, and more. New pre-orders will include an artcard personally signed by Ed.



Digital pre-order and pre-saves are also possible now, and fans who do so will instantly receive "Cloak of the Night," "Olympik," "Brasil" and "Shangri-La." For further details, go to https://EOB.lnk.to/EarthPR.





