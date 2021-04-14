Rachel Eckroth Announces Release of Self-Titled EP

Singer-songwriter and keyboardist Rachel Eckroth has announced the May 21st release of her self-titled EP, produced by and written with David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland). Fresh off the stage at Studio 8H after backing St. Vincent last week on Saturday Night Live, Eckroth shares the tranquil loving ode, "You're The Only Thing." Watch below.

Rachel met Garza in LA on a gig in 2018 and eventually asked if he'd play and sing on some songs. "He said, 'Better yet, come to Sonic Ranch in Texas next month and we'll write and record'," notes Eckroth of the collaboration's genesis. He had just finished Apple's astonishing Fetch the Bolt Cutters album and had some spare studio time so Eckroth made the road trip with a few ideas and they went to it in March 2020.

"You're The Only Thing" started in David's living room after a night of drinking wine," adds Eckroth. "During covid, Downtown LA was basically quiet, but the windows were open and you could hear a few people and cars in the street. He picked up the guitar and started strumming and the vibe was just cool, so we started this song. I've spent almost all of the lockdown with my husband Tim and this song is just me saying that he's the only one I'd wanna lockdown with. Life is short and if covid never ends, we'd be happy just being on this little horse farm in Arizona together."

Eckroth's most recent work as a sideman includes performance tours with St. Vincent, Chris Botti, KT Tunstall, and Rufus Wainwright. In 2018-2019 she performed as a solo artist on Rufus Wainwright's All These Poses Tour supporting her album When It Falls. The acclaimed album has been described as, "A lush soundscape of incredibleness from start to finish...her writing abilities are surpassed only by her amazing voice" (Indie Voice Blog). Over the course of her career, Rachel has composed for television, large ensembles, and her Nonet, as well as producing an extensive songwriting catalog.

Keep an eye out for more tracks from Rachel Eckroth ahead of the EP's release on May 21.

