Rachel Douglas Joins Range Media as New Music Partner

Today Range Media Partners announces Rachel Douglas has joined the team as a Partner in the Music Division. The New York native and Los Angeles-based manager represents acclaimed songwriter and producer Sean Douglas, as well as Nova Wav, the GRAMMY Award-winning songwriting and production duo behinds hits for Beyonce, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and more. With extensive expertise with writer/producer talent, as well as catalogue sales, Douglas will be one of the music partners at the forefront of Range's Business Development and strategy to build out their publishing arm and create connectivity between artist development and the company's writer/producer roster. For Range Media, and the Music Division helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Tyler Henry, Jack Minihan, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson and Rachel Douglas, this announcement signifies yet another major development for the department that is home to artists Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Wale, PartyNextDoor, MAX, WondaGurl, Midland, D Smoke, and more.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Range as a partner on its mission to revolutionize the way talent can be elevated in Music and Entertainment," says Rachel Douglas. "Having worked for multi-national media companies and bedroom start-ups alike, I'm proud to say that Range combines the reach of the former with the sense of community and curation of the latter. The multi-hyphenate creatives we represent have gifts that can be expressed across the full spectrum of Entertainment and I'm thrilled to be able to apply my background in talent management and business development at a company as dynamic as its clients."

"Rachel and I have worked in tandem with a number of artists and I've seen her ability first-hand to seamlessly work with and maximize opportunity for talent across multiple sectors of entertainment," says Range Media Partners' Managing Partner Evan Winiker. "Her business development background provides her with a strategic perspective and acts as a key resource for her clients. I've also been impressed by how adeptly Rachel has navigated the rapidly evolving arena of music catalog sales. She's secured and negotiated groundbreaking, 8-figure deals for her clients and her financial acumen makes her a uniquely valuable asset for several Range clients in that space."

Douglas has had an unconventional beginning to her music career, starting on Wall Street working as an investment banker at CIBC's Media and Entertainment group in New York after graduating from Washington University in St. Louis. After 5 years she moved to Los Angeles to run Business Development for the brand Band of Outsiders, and later started working in Business Development at CAA, where she advised a diverse client base on strategy and growth in areas outside their traditional disciplines. After CAA, Douglas consulted for brands like Target prior to shifting her focus to managing musicians.

Outside of her work as a manager and business development executive, Douglas is Los Angeles' ambassador for Root & Rebound, whose mission is to restore power and resources to families and minority communities most harmed by mass incarceration through legal advocacy, public education, policy reform and litigation. Additionally, she is active in helping amFAR, an organization with the mission is to end the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research, on their Next Gen efforts to raise awareness in young hollywood,

Black women make up just 1% of all music producers, in the past year alone Nova Wav has won a GRAMMY for Beyonce's "Black Parade," had three songs on H.E.R.'s debut album, four songs on DJ Khaled's new album, and had a song featured on Obama's Summer Playlist.

Sean Douglas, who won a GRAMMY Award for his work on Lizzo's Cuz I Love You and CMA and ACM Award for Thomas Rett's Die A Happy Man, will write the original music for an animated Paramount feature Under The Boardwalk set to come out Summer 2022. Sean has had a prolific year of all-star releases, with the #1 Country Song "I Should Probably Go To Bed" by Dan and Shay, and recent releases with Little Big Town/Jimmie Allen, Lady A, Ben Blatt, Ashe and Celeste. He also has an original song placement in Space Jam 2 (Jonas Brothers' "Mercy") and The Adams Family 2.

