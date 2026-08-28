Rabbitology Releases PHTHALO EP, Sets Fall 2026 Co-Headline Tour

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Alternative folk artist/producer Rabbitology (Nat Timmerman) has released her new EP, PHTHALO. If 2025's Living Ghost was a study of death and stagnancy, PHTHALO is the vivid, blooming response. For the alternative folk artist, the transition is not only a change in tone, but a transformation of medium. Named after the deep green and blue pigments used in painting, PHTHALO serves as an 'opposite-sided coin' to her debut, trading ghosts for growth and reclamation.

She explains, 'It is about rebirth and growth. It is themed around lush greenery and the concept of creation or recreation—re-imagining oneself, one's life, one's relationship to the world. I chose the word 'Phthalo' specifically because each song takes on some form of a painting motif, whether that be 'The Glowing' literally having someone paint another into existence a lá Pygmalion, 'The Bog Bodies' referencing the famous painting of Millais' 'Ophelia,' or using elements of painting in their soundscape, such as a kickdrum made from a canvas.'

The 6-song collection includes her viral single 'The Bog Bodies,' and the recently released 'Two-Head Hare,' produced alongside Tyler Heath of The Oh Hellos. To celebrate the release, she shares the official video for the album's focus, 'Sleeping God,' a track that delivers a biting commentary on womanhood and the fear of being seen as a vessel rather than an individual.

Rabbitology adds, 'As is tradition for my live music videos, just like 'New Girl, Old Ghosts,' this video was recorded as a part of a music video class at the University of Michigan. Students reached out to me for a song and general concept, but the team decided the story that would be told and the shotlisting. I think ending my time at UofM with a student music video was a perfect capstone, because the Old Ghosts music video is what benchmarked my time beginning with Nettwerk.'

Rabbitology is the project of Nat Timmerman—a world pulled from her odd-running mind. Since the project's inception, Timmerman has established herself as a self-producing alternative folk artist known for crafting witchy folktronica soundscapes that function as fantastical sonic short stories. Grounded in a deep commitment to storytelling, she views each project as a unique universe, blending themes of folklore, nature, and magic with personal reflections on mental health, gender, and the complexities of identity. With a DIY ethos that sees her fashioning soundscapes from found objects and raw emotion, Rabbitology has cultivated a dedicated community who find solace in her unapologetically honest and evocative work.

This fall, Rabbitology will set out on a North American co-headline run with Amélie Farren & Lilith Max, launching on September 24th in Columbus, OH, and wrapping on October 18th at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA. She has toured within the last year with The Oh Hellos and Elio Mei. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tracklist

1. The Glowing

2. Sweet Death of Me

3. The Bog Bodies

4. Sleeping God

5. Magnanimity (Bigger Man)

6. Two-Head Hare

Tour Dates

9/24/26 Columbus, OH Skully's

9/25/26 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird

9/26/26 Kingston, NY Assembly

9/27/26 New York, NY Racket

9/30/26 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Vinyl

10/1/26 Nashville, TN Cannery Mil Stage

10/2/26 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

10/3/26 Evanston, IL SPACE

10/5/26 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

10/6/26 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme

10/7/26 Madison, WI Atwood Music Hall

10/8/26 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

10/10/26 Denver, CO Ophelia's

10/13/26 Seattle, WA Vera Project

10/14/26 Portland, OR Holocene

10/16/26 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

10/17/26 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall

10/18/26 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

Photo Credit: Aria Zhou | Download Press Image



Photo Credit: Aria Zhou | Download Press Image

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