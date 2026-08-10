RUSS TAFF, Steve Taylor to Play Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Nov. 19

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Russ Taff has announced THE ALMOST FAREWELL TOUR, a headline outing that will bring him to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 pm. Taff will be supported and backed on all tour dates by longtime collaborator Steve Taylor and Some Band. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am.

'Maya Angelou said 'This is a wonderful day. I've never seen this one before,'' says Russ Taff. 'That's the way I feel about this tour – it's going to be so unique and different than any I've done. Steve and I did a concert together several months ago and we blew the roof off the place. Steve was stunningly good, it's been years since I've had that much fun on stage! I'm so grateful I get to tour with Steve, I've been a fan for a long time. In fact, I remember Mom playing Steve Taylor records when I was like two-years-old. Ha ha ha, kidding Steve, ha ha ha!'

'I'm mostly doing this tour as an excuse to hear Russ Taff sing every night,' says Steve Taylor. 'But I'm also looking forward to re-assembling Some Band and playing songs I haven't performed in a few decades.'

Executive produced by Steve Taylor (Sixpence None the Richer, Newsboys), produced by John Mark Painter (Fleming & John, Ben Folds, Sevendust), and mixed by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, The Replacements), COVER STORY marks perhaps the most singularly special album in Taff's extraordinary four-decade career, chronicling his remarkable life's journey with impassioned performances of timeless songs by such masters as Bob Dylan, U2, Prince, Simon & Garfunkel, and more. Highlights include renditions of Depeche Mode's People Are People, Blind Willie Johnson's Tear This Building Down, and an intensely powerful take on The National's Demons.

Event Details

Tickets starting at $53 and a limited amount of VIP Add-Ons priced at $40* are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

*VIP Add-On includes sound check and meet and greet.

About the Venue

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, manages and operates the City of Clearwater-owned 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall, the 200-seat Murray Theatre, the 250-capacity ballroom, Margarete Heye Great Room, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, the 750-seat Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The BayCare Sound located at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road. In 2020, 2023, 2024 and 2025, Ruth Eckerd Hall was awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Tampa Bay Times. Ruth Eckerd Hall was the only entertainment venue to make the list all four years. In 2022, The Tampa Bay Business Journal named Ruth Eckerd Hall a Top Workplace Honoree. Its mission is: Changing lives through the performing arts.

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, located in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District, was constructed in 1921 and is one of Florida's oldest operating theaters. In 2024, industry trade publication Pollstar named the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre the #1 club venue in Tampa, #1 in Florida, #5 in the United States and #5 in the world, of club venues with 800 seats or less. In 2013, the theater underwent a complete $10 million renovation and is the catalyst for downtown development. In 2019, Nancy and David Bilheimer donated $2.5 million to Ruth Eckerd Hall as part of the theatre's ongoing 'Expanding the Experience' Capital campaign. In recognition of the generous donation, the Capitol Theatre's name was changed to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

The tour follows the release of Taff's new album, COVER STORY, produced by John Mark Painter and mixed by Matt Wallace, featuring performances of songs originally recorded by artists including Bob Dylan, U2, Prince, and Simon & Garfunkel. Additional tour dates and information are available through Russ Taff's official website.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...