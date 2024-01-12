ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'

Sydney duo Royel Otis, are starting 2024 with a bang with the release of their new song “Velvet.” It's the latest single from their debut album, PRATTS & PAIN out February 16th on OURNESS.

“Velvet” is the fourth single to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.” The duo chant in unison across “Velvet”, a foot-stomping jangle of chugging guitars and keys that becomes a cathartic release for accepting one's shortcomings. On “Velvet,” Royel Otis says: “‘Velvet' is the evolution of yet another failed endeavor.”

The new track follows lead single “Fried Rice,” of which Billboard said “it's easy to imagine this one soundtracking an episode of The O.C.” It also follows the release of a live video for “Sofa King,” which recently cracked #25 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell.



Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell, and their debut album to arrive on February 16. An album named after the South London pub that sits around the corner from Carey's famed home studio, the duo often finished lyrics and made sonic directions over a pint on a Pratts & Payne bar stool.

Their resulting efforts swing between melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of two EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN unites the record for their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits.

Their previous EP with the title track “Sofa King” continues to make waves on the Alternative Radio charts in the US, while singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from international stations such as BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music 1. The titular track, "Sofa King" is still sitting at #25 on the Billboard US Alternative radio chart today.

World Tour Dates

February 16 - Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

February 17 - Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

February 18 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

February 21 - Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

February 22 - Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

February 23 - Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

February 24 - UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

March 1 - Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

March 2 - Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

March 7 - The Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

March 8 - The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

March 9 - Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

March 10 - Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

March 14 - King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

North American Tour

April 20 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving TX

April 23 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall, Saint Paul, MN*

April 24 - Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL*

April 26 - Longboat Hall, Toronto, ON*

April 27 - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH*

April 28 - Grog Shop, Cleveland Heights, OH*

May 1 - Racket, New York, NY*

May 2, 2024 - Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia, PA*

May 3 - DC9, Washington, DC*

May 4 - Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC*

May 5 - Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

May 8 - Parish, Austin, TX

May 9 - Rubber Gloves, Denton, TX*

May 11 - Meow Wolf Denver ,Denver, CO*

May 15 - The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ*

May 16 - The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA

May 18 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA*

May 20 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR*

May 21 - The Pearl, Vancouver, BC*

May 22 - Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA*

May 24 - BottleRock, Napa, CA

May 26 - Boston Calling, Boston MA

*with Girl and Girl

Photo Credit: Alex Wall