REZZ Announces New EP 'Beyond The Senses'

Canadian DJ & producer REZZ has announced her highly-anticipated EP, Beyond The Senses. REZZ's EP is due out on 24th July and includes her new brand track, 'Dark Age'.



A strong introduction to REZZ's forthcoming project, 'Dark Age' blends intricate melodies with the producer's penchant for rich bass textures and eerie tones. The Canadian says, "'Dark Age' was the first song I completed for this project and I think best fits the vibe of the title & visual components which will be integrated into my new show."



Beyond The Senses is a compelling 6-track production which marks a new musical chapter for REZZ."This EP exudes more depth in my song's melody and structure, it also introduces new types of vocals which I haven't worked with in the past," says the producer.



REZZ's EP will give listeners the ability to reimagine what it means to consume music through a virtual reality (VR) world. Each of the six tracks on Beyond The Senses will unfold visually during a live virtual concert for fans to explore across VR, desktop game and interactive social platforms with REZZexplaining that it gives an opportunity for "fans across the globe to explore together what it means to experience music beyond our senses". The EP is also in partnership with WaveXR and StrangeloopStudios.



WaveXR is a platform for experiencing mind-blowing virtual concerts online, while Strangeloop Studios, is a visual production company that has worked on live shows for the likes of The Weeknd, Flying Lotus (3D), Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Zeds Dead.



Having recently headlined Australia's Touch Bass Festival, REZZ will be returning to EDC Las Vegason Saturday 18th May. She will be heading to Europe this summer for a hectic run of festival appearances including Creamfields and SW4 in the UK.



With its innovative use of alternate realities and splicing of different electronic genres, Beyond The Senses is a multi-sensory experience which portrays REZZ as one of the most forward-thinking artists in the global dance music world.

REZZ - Beyond The Senses Tracklist

1. REZZ - Dark Age

2. REZZ - Falling feat. Underoath

3. REZZ & Deathpact - Kiss of Death

4. REZZ & EDDIE - Stress

5. REZZ & Sayer - Your Soul Will Never Be Released

6. REZZ - Lonely feat. The Rigs





