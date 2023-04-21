RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix

Fresh off a career-defining NPR Tiny Desk concert and gearing up to support Kali Uchis (North America) and SZA (Europe/UK) on tour this spring and summer, breakout UK superstar RAYE today shares a new remix of her My 21st Century Blues standout "Flip A Switch." featuring the boundary-breaking rapper Coi Leray available now on all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.

The two superstars continue to dominate 2023 thanks to the success of their respective hit singles including RAYE's inescapable RIAA Platinum, Top 10 radio smash "Escapism.", and Leray's Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 "Players," which also reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.

"Flip A Switch." is the latest off RAYE's debut album My 21st Century Blues that earned the south London native widespread critical acclaim for her raw songwriting, versatility, and musicianship from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR Music, Pitchfork, BET, MTV, Genius, PAPER, People, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, V Magazine, NYLON, Cosmopolitan UK (February 2023 cover story), Wonderland (spring 2023 cover story), and more.

RAYE made her U.S. TV debut in support of My 21st Century Blues on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with an adrenaline-rushing performance of "Escapism." alongside 070 Shake and gave a heart-wrenching rendition of her powerful feminist anthem "Ice Cream Man." on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! in honor of sexual assault survivors during Women's History Month.

Additionally, RAYE cemented her status as one of today's most versatile live performers with a dynamic and soulful Jazz-influenced NPR Tiny Desk concert that showcases the depths of her range.

RAYE x Kali Uchis Red Moon In Venus North American Spring 2023 Tour Dates

April 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

April 26 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 30 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

May 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May 4 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

May 5 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

May 9 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

May 10 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 12 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

May 15 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 23 - Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 24 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

RAYE x SZA 'S.O.S.' Europe/UK June 2023 Tour Dates

June 1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 5 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

June 7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 9 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 13 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

June 15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 17 - London, UK - The O2

June 18 - London, UK - The O2

June 21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

June 22 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

June 25 - London, UK - The O2

June 26 - London, UK - The O2

RAYE 2023 Festival Dates

June 11 - Manchester, UK - Parklife Festival

June 21-25 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

June 29 - Rotselaar, Flanders - Rock Werchter Festival

July 1 - Dublin, Ireland - Longitude Festival

July 7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

August 5 - Mitchelstown, Ireland - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival

August 12 - Newquay, UK - Boardmasters

August 17 - Ålesund, Norway - Jugendfest

August 19 - Oslo, Norway - Findings Festival

August 20 - Biddinghuizen, FL - Lowlands Festival

August 27 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

September 2 - Norwich, UK - Sundown Festival

September 3 - Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival

September 22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

September 30 - Columbia, Maryland - All Things Go Festival

RAYE x Headline My 21st Century Blues EU/UK Winter 2023 Tour Dates

November 18 - Paris, France - La Cigale

November 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

November 20 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

November 23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's

November 24 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

November 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

November 29 - Bridlington, UK - Bridlington Spa

November 30 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT**

December 1 - Newcastle, UK - NX **SOLD OUT**

December 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo **SOLD OUT**

December 5 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute **SOLD OUT**

December 6 - London, UK - Venue TBC

December 7 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT**