RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
The remix is available now on all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.
Fresh off a career-defining NPR Tiny Desk concert and gearing up to support Kali Uchis (North America) and SZA (Europe/UK) on tour this spring and summer, breakout UK superstar RAYE today shares a new remix of her My 21st Century Blues standout "Flip A Switch." featuring the boundary-breaking rapper Coi Leray available now on all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.
Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
The two superstars continue to dominate 2023 thanks to the success of their respective hit singles including RAYE's inescapable RIAA Platinum, Top 10 radio smash "Escapism.", and Leray's Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 "Players," which also reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.
"Flip A Switch." is the latest off RAYE's debut album My 21st Century Blues that earned the south London native widespread critical acclaim for her raw songwriting, versatility, and musicianship from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR Music, Pitchfork, BET, MTV, Genius, PAPER, People, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, V Magazine, NYLON, Cosmopolitan UK (February 2023 cover story), Wonderland (spring 2023 cover story), and more.
RAYE made her U.S. TV debut in support of My 21st Century Blues on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with an adrenaline-rushing performance of "Escapism." alongside 070 Shake and gave a heart-wrenching rendition of her powerful feminist anthem "Ice Cream Man." on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! in honor of sexual assault survivors during Women's History Month.
Additionally, RAYE cemented her status as one of today's most versatile live performers with a dynamic and soulful Jazz-influenced NPR Tiny Desk concert that showcases the depths of her range.
RAYE x Kali Uchis Red Moon In Venus North American Spring 2023 Tour Dates
April 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
April 26 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 30 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
May 1 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
May 5 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
May 9 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
May 10 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 12 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
May 15 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 16 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 23 - Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 24 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
RAYE x SZA 'S.O.S.' Europe/UK June 2023 Tour Dates
June 1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 5 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
June 7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 9 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 13 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
June 15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
June 17 - London, UK - The O2
June 18 - London, UK - The O2
June 21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
June 22 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
June 25 - London, UK - The O2
June 26 - London, UK - The O2
RAYE 2023 Festival Dates
June 11 - Manchester, UK - Parklife Festival
June 21-25 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival
June 29 - Rotselaar, Flanders - Rock Werchter Festival
July 1 - Dublin, Ireland - Longitude Festival
July 7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
August 5 - Mitchelstown, Ireland - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival
August 12 - Newquay, UK - Boardmasters
August 17 - Ålesund, Norway - Jugendfest
August 19 - Oslo, Norway - Findings Festival
August 20 - Biddinghuizen, FL - Lowlands Festival
August 27 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival
September 2 - Norwich, UK - Sundown Festival
September 3 - Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival
September 22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
September 30 - Columbia, Maryland - All Things Go Festival
RAYE x Headline My 21st Century Blues EU/UK Winter 2023 Tour Dates
November 18 - Paris, France - La Cigale
November 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
November 20 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
November 23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's
November 24 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
November 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
November 29 - Bridlington, UK - Bridlington Spa
November 30 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT**
December 1 - Newcastle, UK - NX **SOLD OUT**
December 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo **SOLD OUT**
December 5 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute **SOLD OUT**
December 6 - London, UK - Venue TBC
December 7 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT**