RAYE Earns Record-Breaking 7 BRIT Award Nominations

Taking the title of the most nominated artist in a single BRITs year, RAYE leads the charge with an incredible seven nominations in total.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

RAYE Earns Record-Breaking 7 BRIT Award Nominations

Fresh off receiving an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination and recently confirmed as a performer at this year's Coachella, global sensation RAYE continues her ascent as she earns a record-breaking seven nominations at The BRIT Awards as revealed today in support of the "Escapism." singer's acclaimed debut album My 21st Century Blues.

Taking the title of the most nominated artist in a single BRITs year, RAYE leads the charge with an incredible seven nominations in total – a first by any artist since The BRITs began in 1977, eclipsing the record to date of six held by Gorillaz (2002), Craig David (2001) and Robbie Williams (1999).

In recognition of what has been a spectacular year for the independent artist, singer/songwriter and BRIT School graduate, she is nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and receives two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard. The winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards with Mastercard on Saturday, March 2nd at The O2 arena, broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

After performing over 130 shows in 2023 alone, RAYE is set to continue her headline M21CB World Tour in 2024 performing her first concerts in Australia and South America in addition to countless festivals including her first appearance at Coachella on April 13th and 20th.

About RAYE

British singer-songwriter RAYE shines as one of the brightest stars in today's music scene, boasting seven top 20 singles, 35 million monthly Spotify listeners, an Ivor Novello Award, and a track record of writing for the industry's biggest names.

Her debut studio album as an independent artist, My 21st Century Blues, came out in early 2023 and features the UK chart-topping single "Escapism." which is 2x platinum in the UK, RIAA Platinum in the US and ten other territories, with 1.05 billion cumulative streams clocked to date. RAYE has won critical adoration from press all over the world and has toured with Lewis Capaldi, Kali Uchis, and SZA on sold out stints across North America, Europe, and the UK.

In the last year, she has graced the cover of magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Wonderland, Bricks, Euphoria, Time Out and DIY and been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NPR Music, People, Vulture, and many more. Globally, RAYE's season of high profile television performances this year include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show, in addition to a career-defining appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series

RAYE has also been featured in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shapewear collection campaign (alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, and Nessa Barrett) and can currently be seen in H&M's global Move campaign seen in 76 territories worldwide.

PHOTO CREDIT: Callum Walker Hutchinson



