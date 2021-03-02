RALEIGH Co-Founder Clea Anaïs Releases Debut Solo Single 'Hazy Days'

Calgary musician & RALEIGH co-founder Clea Anaïs returns to music today with the release of her debut solo single, "Hazy Days." Watch the video below.

Anaïs had taken a break from music to pursue a career in aviation. COVID-19 had other plans. With the world in a pandemic lockdown, Anaïs' focus returned to her first love... music.

Discussing "Hazy Days," Anaïs stated, "'Hazy Days' captures that moment when you meet a new person and know simultaneously you love each other, but that no matter how things play out you won't move forward in this life together. It is about the practice of really being present with someone, because the second you let go, time will catapult you forward again, and the moment will be lost forever.

During the second verse, I imagine the tailors of time embodied by wise deities in the original gardens. I envision them spinning the tapestry of fate from delicate spider web timelines. The track stretches and plays with our perception and relationship with time and reality. 'Hazy Days' feels like a brief flash of summers past, and I hope the listener is transported to a nostalgic moment they would like to remember."

A mixed race, multiethnic artist, Clea was raised in Calgary by a Mauritian dancer, and a British painter, Clea's compositions center on two things: her multifaceted artistic sensibility, and an emotional intelligence as sharp as a shard of bright-colored crystal.

Clea creates art that moves in interesting ways, and through this there are moments when she is vulnerable, and those moments move you because they are some special combination of being listenable, evoking thought/memory, and feeling new.

Her session work spans many genres, having worked with Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire) on his project Music for Heart and Breath, doing residencies at the Banff Centre, and recording with bands like Woodpigeon, 100 Mile House, Reuben and the Dark, and Astral Swans.

"Hazy Days" is the first of two singles expected in early 2021, hinting at a full-length album.

Photo Credit: Denis Duquette