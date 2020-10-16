Quinn L'Esperance Releases New Single & Video 'Dance In The Garden'

A touching tribute to her brother, Connor, who is on the Autistic spectrum.

On Friday, October 16th, 2020 singer, songwriter and actress Quinn L'Esperance released her new single and music video "Dance In The Garden," a touching tribute to her brother, Connor, who is on the Autistic spectrum.

The inspiration behind the song came from a saying from Quinn's Dad.

"Connor lives in the garden, we live in the world. We have the ability to come in and out of the garden, but Connor gets to experience the beauty of just the garden."

Through this message, Quinn wanted to write an empowering anthem for Connor and others like him. Having a sibling with special needs, Quinn grew up seeing first-hand what it was like to interact with not only Connor, but with a lot of other kids with some type of special needs. Going into Connor's classrooms in school and attending programs that he was involved in, she noticed that she always felt a special connection between her and the other kids that were in Connor's classes.

"We are all human and need to be treated equally with dignity and respect. Your disability doesn't have to define who you are." Quinn L'Esperance

Bringing her dad's analogy to life, Quinn shot the video in a beautiful garden and a field of sunflowers in her hometown of Cleveland. The video was directed by Conrad Faraj and features Quinn, Connor and their younger brother Brennan (along with a few of Connor's friends,) dancing and living life to the fullest.

"This video truly showcases how beautiful and unique Connor is. I can't wait for the world to see my brother shine. It was also so special that we were able to have a few of Connor's friends to also be a part of the video. They really shine too." Quinn L'Esperance

"Dance In The Garden" was recorded in Nashville and was co-written by Quinn, Matt Wilder and Tom Worth and produced by Matt Wilder. "Dance In The Garden" is the fourth single Quinn has released in 2020 following "Heavyweight," "Human Connection" and her latest "Unstoppable." Quinn will be releasing her sophomore album on her own QKL record label later this year.

Quinn recently teamed up with the autism advocacy organization Autism Speaks and will perform at their virtual walk in Cleveland, OH on October 18th in support of their work in promoting awareness about autism and creating a kinder, more inclusive world. In addition, Quinn has performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation and Relay For Life and sang the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game. She is also signed to Firestarter Entertainment for commercials and film appearances.

"Dance In The Garden" is available now on YouTube and all digital outlets.

Watch the video here:

