Queen + Adam Lambert to Release Episode 3 of 'Roadies in Lockdown' Rhapsody Tour Lockumentary Series

Queen's Official YouTube channel's behind-the-scenes 'Lockumentary' series Roadies in Lockdown which explores the roles of various Queen + Adam Lambert crew members on the road and catches up with them in lockdown continues its weekly outing with episode 3 this Friday, July 10, available to view starting at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Sam Augustus sheds light on his role as lighting BlackTrax Engineer in the show production and in doing so helps us understand why he has earned the moniker of Harry Potter amongst the crew.

Conceived and produced by longstanding Tour Video Director Steve Price who is hardly ever seen on and off-show without a camera on his shoulder, Steve has managed in this series to capture illuminating insights into what it is like being a member of the Rhapsody Road Crew, no matter the weather conditions.

A limited series, "Roadies in Lockdown" continues to raise the stage drop on the people and complexities behind the huge production that is a Queen + Adam Lambert live show, with background and concert footage filmed at stops around the world.

Episode 3: (4.09): "...about Roger and that scuba mask". July 10.

Sam Augustus - BlackTrax Engineer

Boy, it never rains but it pours. Some stunning live footage from the Rhapsody tour in Japan and Australia as Sam walks us through his role as Blacktrax Engineer which involves making sure the lighting system properly tracks the positions of the band around the stage during the live show. This sees him spending a large part of the day waving a variety of different sticks in the air. He reminisces about a particularly chaotic and 'quite farcical' show day in Brisbane, Australia, and reveals the story behind Roger Taylor and some novel stage wear.

