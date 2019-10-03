Québécois Indie Roots Band Rosier Drops New EP Plus Fall Tour Dates

Reclaiming and interpreting the romantic traditions of Québécois folk, the bilingual band Rosier was born from a place of living heritage. These offspring of a pioneering generation of Canadian folk musicians were raised together in the underbelly of music festivals with folk music beneath their fingernails and tradition on their tongues. This upbringing created a unique bond unlike any other; the quintet evolved together musically and individually, immersed in generations of story and song yet influenced by the world around them. They were driven not to simply reproduce the music of their beloved culture but to redefine it. The band's first iteration was in 2009 and they were known as Les Poules à Colin (the name was based on a funny traditional song everyone knew: La Poule à Colin). Trad lyrics were added to their original compositions, creating a layered sound that beckoned to the past while adding a youthful edge.

The feeling of shifting identities and the organic growth of the band was the source of the group's name change and the inspiration behind their upcoming self-titled EP, Rosier, released Sept 27. It celebrates the inevitable passage of time and the coming-of-age struggle everyone faces in defining themselves. The band explains: "Rosier is our true selves. We are romantic people full of balanced contrast who evolve and grow together as one." Produced by Quinn Bachand, the EP draws from myriad and unlikely sources: the woes of romance, French Canada's past, and their future as a tight-knit group, now grown up and sharing a collective history.

Listen to "Vie Penible" below.

FALL TOUR



Oct 23: The Purple Fiddle - Thomas, WV

Oct 24: Hamlin St. Diner - Washington DC

Oct 25: The Front Porch, Charlottesville VA

Oct 26: White Horse Tavern - Black Mountain, NC

Oct 27: The Rooster's Wife - Aberdeen NC





