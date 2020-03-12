Pyramid Ibiza Announce Huge 2020 Opening Party

The halcyon hedonistic are set to return to Amnesia this summer when Pyramid kicks off its mouthwatering 2020 season on Sunday June 7th. The show-stopping opening party will be headlined by firm favourites and contemporary tastemakers Ricardo Villalobos, Four Tet, Floating Points, Charlotte de Witte, Marcel Dettmann, Cuartero, Luca Donzelli and Bec. Pyramid, then, is all set to redefine Sunday nights at Amnesia all over again this summer.

Last year, Amnesia celebrated the 20th anniversary of its residents and Ricardo Villalobos, Paco Osuna and Mar-T and enjoyed great collabs with other brands and labels like Epizode, Diynamic, Mdrnty Sunwave Fest, plus there were two incredible sold-out parties at Cova Santa together with Who Cares. This season, Pyramid Ibiza is ready to take you on a journey to another dimension, where you will find yourself dancing to the best techno music in the depths of the forest. An atmosphere that is difficult to explain, an energy that must be experienced to be understood. Also this season, Pyramid Ibiza celebrates its third consecutive year at the world famous club having quickly become a real favourite with those who love serious underground vibes. From Sunday June 7th to September 27th, the party will position itself as one where all that matters is music, the party, the people and dancing until the early hours.

Entering the awe-inspiring Amnesia will be like travelling to another dimension this summer as Pyramid's unique production and decor has been thought through to the last detail: each event brims with creativity and organic materials, the latest technology, a very special 3D lighting setup and lush green tones that immerse you in wild forests and Asian pyramids. For the opening party, the world famous Terraza will be headlined by the one and only icon and Amnesia favourite Ricardo Villalobos, who brings his minimal techno excellence next to the always innovative electronic master and Text label boss Four Tet. For a mix of all forms of house, techno and everything in between, Melodies International boss and NTS Radio mainstay Floating Points is the main man. On top of that, one of Spain's biggest house sensations, DJ Award winner and Hot Creations and Moon Harbour associate Cuartero also brings the slick grooves that have made him such a favourite.

Into the Techno Room and Belgium's leading lady Charlotte de Witte brings the darkness, Berghain's long time resident Marcel Dettmann brings plenty of varied techno sounds and Moon Harbour and Origins Rcds associate Luca Donzelli also line up.

This summer, Pyramid invites you to dance, share, feel and live the type of party that takes you into another dimension, and it all kicks off in style on Sunday June 7th.

