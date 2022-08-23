Psych-Rock Artist Lukka Premieres 'People of Light'

Lukka, the brainchild of German-born, New York City-based artist Franzi Szymkowiak, released her latest single "People of Light" today, from her sophomore album, Something Human out this Friday, August 26.

The single release is accompanied by a stop-motion lyric video which premiered today at Under the Radar who said, "'People of Light' is a sumptuous new effort, recalling the retro-electronica of Brian Eno, dreamy synth-laden psychedelia of Tame Impala, and the crystalline melodicism of vintage pop crooners.

Though the track is anchored by driving percussion, its melodies float high in the stratosphere, conjuring a dreamy contrast between lush psych melodies and propulsive rhythms." Lukka will celebrate Something Human in New York City this Sunday, August 28 at Berlin, supporting Petite Amie - tickets on sale now.

Discussing the lyrics, Lukka shared, "the meaning of the title generally refers to all that we are and who we see is a reflection of the light. The song itself indicates that certain situations and circumstances we experience through the times causes us to change and reincarnate to different people. One can never know what kind of person they will be in 10 years from now as no one can really foresee the future."

Something Human speaks to both the head and the heart. The album's essence is perfectly captured in its first two singles "Wisdom of the Sun" - a yin-yang ode to finding positivity in even the darkest of situations, and "Life In Reverse" where Lukka finds herself closing one chapter, to start the next.

At once an escapist psychedelic synth-rock odyssey and a timely shot of science-based spirituality like the philosophical belief of reincarnation described in "People of Light," the 10-song LP wraps messages of oneness and self-determination inside multi-layered melodicism, cultured retro-electronica, and tastefully effected guitars. "Transmitting the message of love and oneness through music is very important to me," stated Szymkowiak.

Recorded at Brooklyn's Transmitter Park Studio and co-produced by Franzi and Abe Seiferth (Guerilla Toss, Nation of Language) - who also engineered and mixed - Something Human's ten tracks traverse heady psychedelia, nostalgic '80s new wave, and experimental pop. Lukka's singular throughlines are Franzi's crystalline timbre, a disarmingly sunny pre-punk melodicism, and recurring lyrical themes exploring our role in the universe and the meaning in our lives.

Having honed her craft and up-close human connection with just a guitar and loop station in intimate venues in Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina, Franzi relocated to New York City. There, the classically trained pianist joined post-punk quartet Clairaudience, before releasing her more rock-based debut as Lukka, Encounter, in 2018.

A truly international affair completed by core members Ashley Gonzalez (bass), from Queens, and Australian-born drummer Simon "SiFi" Fishburn, Lukka's sound has since evolved into something charmingly tuneful yet draped in swathes of delayed guitar and vintage synths.

"Writing songs is for me, in a way, a very spiritual process," Franzi explained. "Music brings me to a place where I can be at peace."

But Something Human is far from frivolous flower-child ramblings. Rather, its inspiring messages of conscious, responsible togetherness are rooted in hard science and first-hand global experience.

"Traveling so much influenced me ... that we are really all the same," Franzi continued. "And if we would just work together collectively, we could live on a better planet."

