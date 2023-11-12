Priscilla Block Releases Single and Music Video for 'Hey, Jack'

Platinum-selling recording artist, Priscilla Block, has been shutting down the bars on Broadway with fake names since she burst onto the Country music scene. Now, everyone's favorite party starter is showcasing her evolution as an artist with her latest release, "Hey, Jack" (via UMG Nashville). The song, written by Priscilla Block, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover and Dave Cohen, is a mid-tempo heartbreak that leaves Block desperately seeking a quick remedy in the mysterious Jack. A departure from her more carefree and angsty tracks, "Hey, Jack" proves Block is an artist without limitation and is poised for a lasting and impactful career.

Stream the single here.

"This release is something that we've worked really hard on. From writing the song, to filming the video, to having my red carpet looks mimic different scenes from the video. It's been such a creative time for me. This is the start of a new era and I couldn't be more excited about it!" says Priscilla Block.

Watch the video below!

Block is also announcing upcoming show dates for the Hey Jack Tour, kicking off in San Diego, CA and continuing on throughout North America. She can also be seen next year performing during the C2C Music Festival in the United Kingdom and the CMC: Rocks Festival in Australia.

Hey Jack Tour Dates:

February 7, 2024 - Moonshine Beach San Diego, CA

February 8, 2024 - Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

February 9, 2024 - Buck Owen's Crystal Palace Bakersfield, CA

February 10, 2024 - The Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA

February 15, 2024 - Showbox Seattle, WA

February 16, 2024 - Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

February 17, 2024 - Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

February 23, 2024 - Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX

February 24, 2024 - The Hall Little Rock, AR

March 8 - 10, 2024 - C2C: Country to Country Festival United Kingdom*

March 15-17, 2024 - CMC: Rocks Festival Willowbank, Australia*

April 18, 2024 - The Pageant Saint Louis, MO

April 19, 2024 - The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

April 20, 2024 - Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA

April 25, 2024 - The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 26, 2024 - Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

April 27, 2024 9:30 - Club Washington, D.C.

May 2, 2024 - The Georgia Theatre Athens, GA

May 3, 2024 - The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC

May 4, 2024 - The Ritz Raleigh, NC

About Priscilla Block:

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence has captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Priscilla's honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound. ”She has made several national TV appearances and been featured in notable publications such as The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, PEOPLE Magazine, among others. In 2022, Priscilla received her first nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMT's Breakthrough Video of the Year, she has co-hosted the ACM Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show (2022 & 2023) and also performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Priscilla became the first Country music act to break from the social media platform, TikTok, and has quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. She has surpassed more than 615 million digital streams and counting with tracks like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know," and Top 15 charting hit, "My Bar," all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times' list of "Best Albums of 2022." Priscilla and country hit maker Justin Moore released a steamy new video for their duet "You, Me, and Whiskey” which reached the #1 spot at Country radio and has been RIAA Certified Gold.