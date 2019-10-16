Princess Nokia Shares 'S.H.I.T' Vevo Live Performance

Vevo announces the release of Princess Nokia's live performance of "Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)." Princess Nokia, born Destiny Frasqueri, infiltrated the music conversation with the 2017 independent breakthrough, 1992 Deluxe [Rough Trade]. Not only did it reach the Top 25 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, but NME pegged it among "The Albums of the Year," Noisey graded it "A" and The Guardian rated it 4-out-of-5 stars.

Watch below!

The New York-born Puerto-Rican MC, singer, songwriter regularly sells out headline tours, often directs her own videos, and consistently churns out tens of millions of streams. Quietly rising up as a voice the game needs, Princess Nokia continues to rap for all the right reasons. As she affirms it on "Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)": "Don't do this s to be famous, I do this s because I love it." She might just be the voice the culture needs.

"Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





