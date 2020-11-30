Primus Announce Virtual Concert 'Alive From Pachyderm Station'

On December 11, Primus will stream the one-of-a-kind virtual concert Alive From Pachyderm Station. Like so many other touring bands, Primus was forced to reschedule their 2020 touring plans; Alive From Pachyderm Station offers fans their first chance this year to see the band in concert. The show was filmed at Les Claypool's Sebastopol, California winery Claypool Cellars, marking the band's first time playing at the location.

"Strange, eclectically wonderful things tend to happen when the three of us get in a room together with our instruments," says Claypool. "This will be an intimate and casual performance between three longtime friends as opposed to an elaborate 'show.' Primus in the raw."

The virtual show will air on Friday, December 11 at 6pm PT. Ticket holders can then stream the show for the next 72 hours. Early bird tickets are available December 1 through December 4 at the discounted rate of $15; prices increase to $20 on December 5. Tickets and exclusive event merch are available HERE.

Watch the trailer here:

