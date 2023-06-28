Pressing Strings Releases New Single 'Carousel'

As they prepare for the release of their new album …And I For You next month, acclaimed Annapolis, Maryland-based trio Pressing Strings, whose influences range from folk, blues, rock, funk, soul, and reggae, has released their new single “Carousel.”

“Carousel” is an older catalog selection the band revamped for the new album as it highlights their strengths of groove and blues inspired songs.

The electrifying new rock track follows the release of the band’s infectious single “Your Love,” currently impacting Triple A and Americana radio. …And I For You, the seventh full-length album from Pressing Strings, will be released Friday, July 14th via Warren Haynes’ Evil Teen Records. PRESS HERE to pre-order – all digital pre-saves include instant downloads of “Carousel” and “Your Love.”

“‘Carousel’ has been a staple of Pressing Strings sets for quite a few years now,” shares lead guitarist and vocalist Jordan Sokel. “We usually place the song into the middle of the set to get the audience bobbing their heads because it just has a cool vibe. It’s got a deep swampy funk to it that all three of us can really dig into. It’s one of the first songs I show people when they ask how our band sounds. This version that we decided to put on this new album is a performance that I’m really proud of. It’s 100% live with no overdubs and the rhythm section swings really nicely.”

…And I For You marks the most fully realized set of songs yet from Pressing Strings, one that touches on timeless themes that resonate and find meaning at a time when turmoil and tenacity seem so predominant within a weary world.

The 11-song collection, produced by Steve Wright, reminds us that gratitude, devotion, and the wisdom to recognize that even in the midst of uncertainty there are virtues that are important to cling to, which, in turn, can ultimately lead to true satisfaction. Propelled by a catchy rhythm, soothing sentiment, and absolute joy and desire, “Your Love” marks an ideal introduction to the new album, the first Pressing Strings record to feature all members sharing the singing and helping with the harmonies.

The melodies on …And I For You reflect the band’s upbeat optimism, from the easy, affable designs of “Down For You” and “We Will Be Alright” to the instantly engaging sound of “Weather The Storm,” the playful yet persistent “No One Else,” and the emotive and expressive “When The Morning Comes.”

Pressing Strings will be on the road in support of …And I For You this summer with dates across the U.S. throughout July and August. See below for upcoming tour dates and visit www.pressingstrings.com for more information and tickets.

Pressing Strings first formed in 2006 while Sokel was still in college. The band officially debuted in 2008 with their album, Where We Are, and now has a deep catalog that includes the albums Episodes (2010), Pressing Strings (2012), Life of a Tree (2013), Owe the Source (2015), and Settle In (2020) as well as two EPs, Most of Us (2016) and Morning Takes (2021).

As Pressing Strings built up their impressive live show and paid their dues gigging, their fame was spreading throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard, leading to headlining venues across Maryland and Washington, DC and frequent festival appearances at Peach Music Festival, Firefly, Sweetwater 420 Fest, Floydfest, and more.

Over the last decade, the three-piece — Jordan Sokel (Guitar, Vocals), Nick Welker (Bass, Vocals), and Justin Kruger (Drums, Vocals) — has also toured and opened for the likes of The Beach Boys, Gov’t Mule, Toad the Wet Sprocket, JJ Grey & Mofro, Rachael Yamagata, Neal Francis, The Toadies, Jerry Douglas, Sam Roberts Band, Michael Glabicki (Rusted Root), Rayland Baxter, and Junior Marvin of the Wailers.

In addition to their touring success and amassing over 6 million streams, radio has also taken notice, with national AAA and public broadcasters across the U.S. eagerly embracing Pressing Strings and taking them to the top of their charts. As a result, they’ve been featured on WTMD’s “Top 89 Songs of the Year” five times and WRNR’s “Top 103” four times, among other highlights.

PRESSING STRINGS TOUR DATES

July 14 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

July 15 – Johnson City, TN @ Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

July 16 – Nashville, TN @ Acme Feed & Seed

July 20 – Charlotte, NC @ River Jam at US National Whitewater Center

July 21 – Dunbar, WV @ Live at The Shop

July 27 – High Point, NC @ Stock & Grain

August 2 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

August 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

August 5 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side

August 9 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

August 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

August 19 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Rock N’ Ride

August 25 – Berlin, MD @ Burley Oak Brewing Company

September 9 – Stevensville, MD @ Cult Classic Brewing

Photo Credit: Britt Olsen-Ecker