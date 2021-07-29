Prateek Kuhad Unveils Official 'Shehron Ke Raaz' Video

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has unveiled the official music video for "Shehron Ke Raaz," the title track from his recently released Hindi EP. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Reema Sengupta, the slice-of-life music video pays a charming ode to old Bombay and captures a theme that is central to the four-track Shehron Ke Raaz EP - secret stories of love nestled in the big cities. The video is streaming now on the artist's official YouTube channel.

Kuhad shared, "I'm super excited about the 'Shehron Ke Raaz' music video - been waiting to share it for a while. I worked with Reema on 'Tum Jab Paas' last time around and we've known each other for many years. She's a dear friend and a brilliant filmmaker. The music video has a lot of vibes - can't wait for everyone to see it!"

Shedding light on the vision behind the music video, director Reema Sengupta adds, "Prateek and I have been working together for many years, and it was exciting to put together his first dance music video! 'Shehron Ke Raaz' felt so beautifully nostalgic to me, I knew I had to create a visual mood that feels the same. Every city has its stories of hidden love, that play out in fleeting glances, secret dates, and coded gestures. I wanted to explore what that romance would look like if the world wasn't watching. I wanted to make this feel rooted and real, and have this couple's little fantasy of romance play out within that reality. Something that feels, at once, old-worldly and contemporary. And hopefully, emotionally - timeless."

The Shehron Ke Raaz EP arrived earlier this month and has already amassed nearly ten million streams globally. Kuhad returns his Indian roots on the project, recording in Bombay and singing in Hindi as he explores the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves. There's a sweetness to his delivery that transcends language and culture, resulting in a dreamy and profoundly moving body of work that speaks to the kind of fundamentally human desires that bind us all. The four-track collection includes an acoustic version of Kuhad's 2020 breakout hit "Kasoor," and was heralded by singles "Tere Hi Hum" and the EP's title track. Shehron Ke Raaz is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records.

Last fall, Prateek announced his signing to Elektra Records, making history as the first solo Indian act to join the storied label. The news was heralded by the re-release of his 2018 breakthrough EP cold / mess, lauded by Atwood Magazine an "an utterly breathtaking, expansive piece of indie folk mastery." The collection has racked up critical praise from NPR, Vulture, Billboard, Uproxx, and former President Barack Obama, who featured "cold / mess" on his 2019 Songs of the Year playlist. In February, Kuhad shared "cold / mess (on piano)," a stripped-back take of the delicate ballad.