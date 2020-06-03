Powerman 5000 Release Their First Single & Video 'Black Lipstick'

Watch and listen below!

The forthcoming album, The Noble Rot, will be available everywhere August 28 on digital, CD and vinyl!

1. Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone

2. Brave New World

3. Play God Or Play Dead

4. Black Lipstick

5. Special Effects

6. Let The Insects Rule

7. Movie Blood

8. Strange People Doing Strange Things

9. We Got The Beat