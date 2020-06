Powerman 5000 Release Their First Single & Video 'Black Lipstick'

Two months ago, industrial metal icons Powerman 5000 announced they were readying a new album for 2020, The Noble Rot, and now the band is ready to share the very first single from that album, the goth club-inspired "Black Lipstick." The song is a loving homage to dark '80s music like Depeche Mode, The Cure Siouxsie Sioux, heavy on atmosphere and bass with frontman Spider One sneering melodically of a fly-by-night romantic encounter. A stylistic departure to be sure, but PM5K have always been an adventurous band. Spider shares, "I believe this was the first song we wrote for the album. It kind of laid the groundwork for the sound of the whole record. Kind of more experimental and electronic than the previous one. I think I may have been trying to channel Peter Murphy with the vocals."