Poppy Ajudha Announces Debut Album 'The Power of Us'

America, please welcome the incomparable Poppy Ajudha.

You may have noticed her in her campaign with Nike, seen her name on Barack Obama's "Favorite Songs" list a few years ago and, with over 100 million streams across her catalogue, you may have heard her music. The UK-based musician has been making waves in the UK, with support from BBC Radio, performances at festivals including Glastonbury and coverage in Dazed, Vogue, The FADER, Complex and more (read her recent feature with The Face)... Now, she is ready to place her stamp here.

Poppy Ajudha epitomizes the uniquely diverse musical culture that exists in London. Her sound is transcendent, influenced by the soulful rare grooves and reggae of her childhood. Her lyrics speak of the feminism, colonialism, gender politics, current social issues and more that she studied and grew up with.

And, pivotal to the forward thinking, socio-politically aware unique blend of soul, r&b, pop and jazz that she is creating is also her South London born, St. Lucian-British background and the musicians / creatives she regularly works with including collaborations with Tom Misch, Moses Boyd, Mahalia and more. The performer has recently released two recent singles - "London's Burning" and "Holiday From Reality" - and has announced her debut album, The Power In Us, due April 22 via Virgin Music. Pre-save the album HERE.

Poppy is also set to perform at SXSW next week including performances at the Rolling Stone & Twitch showcase, the British Music Embassy showcase and more. See all scheduled SXSW performances here:

SXSW Performances

Tue, Mar 15 - twitch x Rolling Stone Live @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live (9:55pm)

Wed, Mar 16 - Rhythm Section International @ Sellers (10:20pm)

Fri, Mar 18 - British Music Embassy @ Cedar Street Courtyard (10pm)

Sat, Mar 19 - Radio Day Stage at Austin Convention Center, Presented by Vocalo (1:00pm)

Shortly after her incredible headline show at London's EartH Theatre last fall, where she performed with her nine-piece all female tour-de-force band, Poppy shared her powerful single "London's Burning." A testament to Poppy's impactful voice in social movements, the track - produced in collaboration with Joel Compass (Jorja Smith, Snoh Allegra, FKA Twigs) - is a commentary on the importance of immigration on British Culture. It comes with a mesmerising visual, directed by Stone and Spear.

"London's Burning" and "Holiday from Reality" will appear on Poppy's highly anticipated debut album The Power In Us. Her musical collaborators on the album include a feature from British Jazz icon Nubya Garcia and production credits from the likes of Wyn Bennett (Janelle Monae, Goldlink, Haim), Karma Kid (Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Shygirl), Wesley Singerman (Anderson Paak., Kendrick lamar, Pink Sweat$), Grammy-nominated Itai Shapira, and Taylor Dexter (Joji, Ray Blk). The album features artwork and imagery created in collaboration with acclaimed photographer and director Olivia Rose and Stone and Spear, and is available to pre-order now in multiple formats.

Watch the music video for "London's Burning" here: