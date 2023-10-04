Pop Music Sensation Jamie Miller Releases 'The Things I Left Unsaid' EP

Jamie Miller will embark on tour this fall opening for Eric Nam beginning October 18 in Detroit, MI, and wrapping November 15 in Phoenix, AZ.

Oct. 04, 2023

The Things I Left Unsaid, the new EP from international pop music sensation Jamie Miller, is out today via BMG. 

The Things I Left Unsaid is the culmination of a profound journey through emotions, pain, and invaluable lessons acquired over the course of the past year. The period marked Jamie Miller’s transformative journey through the challenges of the ever-changing music industry, navigating heartache, and confronting numerous hardships. These experiences taught Jamie the importance of believing in himself and standing for his core values. 

Coming out on the other side, Jamie took charge, went independent, reorganized his team, moved on from various relationships, and embraced a new and more confident version of himself. Finding solace in music, Jamie channeled the emotions, pain, and lessons learned into his new release.

On the six-song EP, Jamie fearlessly invites listeners to experience his most authentic music to date. “This is an introduction to the real me,” he affirms. “I’m not just a major label pop star. I’m letting people into my life, being vulnerable, and getting into my truth. Some of the songs are uncomfortable for me. I’d ask, ‘Am I being too open here?’ That’s how I knew I needed to keep going. I want everyone to hear the art and the struggle. It’s not picture perfect, but it is honest.”

The Things I Left Unsaid is a cathartic, empowering, and captivating journey that Jamie hopes will serve as a poignant reminder that there is light at the end of every tunnel.

Jamie Miller will embark on tour this fall opening for Eric Nam beginning October 18 in Detroit, MI, and wrapping November 15 in Phoenix, AZ. For tickets and more information, visit here

JAMIE MILLER TOUR DATES

supporting Eric Nam

10/18 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

10/21 - Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theatre

10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/27 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden

10/28: Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

10/30: Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

11/1 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/7 - Wheatland, CA @ Hark Rock Live

11/10 -  Las Vegas, NV @Brooklyn Bowl

11/11 -  Los Angeles, CA @ Shine Expo Hall

11/13 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/14 - San Diego, CA @  SOMA

11/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Jamie Miller came from humble beginnings in working-class Wales and rose to prominence as a singer-songwriter in 2017. He has since achieved meteoric success with over 1 billion global streams and widespread acclaim from People, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and artists such as Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Sam Smith, Jennifer Hudson, BLACKPINK, and many others.

To date, the Los Angeles-based artist has released one EP, Broken Memories (2022), and a handful of singles including his hit single “Here’s Your Perfect” (2021) which has earned over 500M streams globally.

Back in May, Jamie offered the first glimpse of The Things I Left Unsaid with “Maybe Next Time,” which has to date amassed 30M+ streams globally across platforms with its original and alternate versions. Notably, Jamie collaborated with Young K of South Korean rock band DAY6 and Filipino powerhouse Moira Dela Torre, who provided original verses on their featured tracks. 

Following the success of “Maybe Next Time,” Jamie released “No Matter What,” and “Empty Room” which have further propelled Jamie into the limelight with over 8M global streams and recognition on prominent playlists such as Spotify’s New Music Friday and Sad Hour, and Apple Music’s New In Pop and Sad Room.

photo by Drew Baker



2023 Regional Awards


