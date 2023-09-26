Pop Icon Mika Announces UK Dates of the Apocalypse Calypso Tour

Platinum-selling artist MIKA has announced the UK dates of his highly anticipated tour, Apocalypse Calypso. The pop sensation will hit the stage across the UK and Ireland in April 2024, stopping off at London’s Eventim Apollo, The Brighton Centre, Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and Dublin’s 3Olympia.

This announcement follows on from MIKA’s newest release ‘’C’est la vie’’ which is the first single from his first fully French album set for release on December 1st 2023, via Island Def Jam France.

Presales for MIKA’s UK tour dates will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am local time, with general on-sale following Friday 29th September, at 10am local time, via LiveNation.co.uk.

Throughout his career, MIKA has crafted a world of gritty romance amidst the joy and playfulness of technicoloured alternative pop. He’s a renaissance artist of impeccable intention who’s name has rightfully found its way alongside legendary acts such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Prince.

MIKA opened his pop career in 2007 with the defining single Grace Kelly, which went on to sell over 3 million copies worldwide and was the second British single ever to top the chart on downloads alone. His second album The Boy Who Knew Too Much released in 2009 continued the trend, making it into the top ten in over 10 worldwide and included the hits We Are Golden, Blame It On The Girls and Rain.

In May 2022, after a triumphant return to Coachella, MIKA had the honour of acting as an international host of that year’s Eurovision Song Contest. MIKA dazzled the audience with a show-stopping medley at the finale with audience figures reaching 161 million viewers.

MIKA has been nominated for and won awards from the Brits, the Grammys, the Ivor Novellos, Capital Radio, Q magazine, The NRJs, The World Music Awards, BT and Vodaphone, Virgin Media and MTV’s Europe, Asia, Australia, and Japan, amongst others. MIKA has now sold over 15 million albums globally and has Gold or Platinum awards in 32 countries worldwide.

MIKA, APOCALYPSE CALYPSO TOUR 2024

Thursday 4th April - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Centre

Friday 5th April - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom - Civic Hall

Sunday 7th April - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo

Tuesday 9th April - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo

Thursday 11th April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia