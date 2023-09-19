Poolside Releases New Single 'We Could Be Falling In Love'

Poolside is back with a new single. Poolside, recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise, is back again with another single from his upcoming studio album Blame It All On Love. “We Could Be Falling In Love,” out today, September 19 (Ninja Tune/Counter Records) is his first-ever self-described “dance track.”

The hypnotic disco rhythm builds up to a brilliant beat drop accompanied by Poolside’s romantic ballad of vocals. “We Could Be Falling In Love” balances the sounds of a vibrant nightclub with the lyrics of an intimate date night. The single comes with a visualizer that Poolside filmed during his recent show at The Bellwether, a new live music staple in the heart of Los Angeles.

Watch the “We Could Be Falling In Love” visualizer here:

“I wrote this song with Alton Allen and it turned out to be very catchy and addictive,” says Poolside. “I asked Steve Schiltz to play guitar on it and then recorded my vocals with my friend Lewis Pesacov. This is the first track in the history of Poolside where I'm singing proper lead vocals. There are a few tracks on the album that feature my singing more prominently than ever before which I can't wait for everyone to hear."

Paradise continues, "The song was inspired by French house and we wanted to create a dance floor track in the style of Poolside. We made dancy songs but we never made a song thinking ‘yeah this is a dance track’ until now. Although intentionally loopy, we added two drops which is a first for Poolside. This is our first Poolside song with a drop.”

Meanwhile, Poolside–hot off major festival plays at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and DJ sets supporting Carly Rae Jepsen in NYC–is heading back out on the road this week for a three-week tour of the south. The band is making festival appearances at FORMAT Festival and both weekends of Austin City Limits, and playing headline shows in Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Wilmington, NC, Charleston, Houston and Dallas.

Joining Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise– who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets–is Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Brijean Murphy (Brijean / Toro Y Moi / U.S. Girls) on percussion / vocals, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Grant Zubritsky (Mitski / Chet Faker) on keys / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals. Collectively these shows build towards Poolside's largest career tour to date.

Look for Poolside’s Blame It All On Love which also features previous singles “Each Night” ft Mazy, “Float Away” ft Vansire, “Back To Life” with Panama and “Ride With You” with Ben Browning to be released October 20, 2023.

All Poolside dates are:

Date – City - Venue/Event

SEP 22 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival *

SEP 23 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival

SEP 26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

SEP 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 30 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

OCT 01 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

OCT 07 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

OCT 07 – Austin, TX – Superstition (ACL After Show) *

OCT 10 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

OCT 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall !

OCT 13 – Austin, TX – Emo's (ACL After Show)

OCT 14 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

* DJ Set

! with NEIL FRANCES

Photo by Jasmine Safaein.