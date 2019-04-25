Plested Unveils Newest Single 'Either You Love Me Or You Don't'

Atlantic recording artist Plested has officially unveiled his newest single, "Either You Love Me Or You Don't."

Listen to the song below!

Speaking on the track, Plested states: "This song is about not knowing how someone really feels about you," says Plested. "It was inspired by a real-life situation where I didn't know if someone was in love with me or not but also from the classic 'friend-zone' situation we all may have been in. I co-wrote it a few years ago with Emily Warren and my old school friends Mac & Phil. It was before we went on to have any songwriting success writing for other amazing artists, so it's a special one."

Co-written with Emily Warren (Dua Lipa, Sigrid, Khalid), and Mac and Phil (Emeli Sandé, David Guetta, James Arthur), "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" is the first single to be released since the arrival of Plested's first body of work, First & Foremost, this past fall. Since the release of his debut project, Plested has taken his incredibly captivating live performance on the road opening for Alec Benjamin, Calum Scott, Emile Sandé and Mogli in Europe and Nina Nesbitt across North America. Though it had yet to be released officially, Plested began including "Either You Love Me Or You Don't" in his set lists during his most recent tour runs which included a sold-out headline performance at The Lexington in London. The vulnerable tune quickly became a fan favorite with fans singing along to every word.

Plested's 8-track project, First & Foremost, which features "Your Name," "Worthy Of You" and "Habits," is available now at all music retailers and streaming services HERE. The debut collection also includes the emotionally charged songs, "First Time," "Back Up Plan," "Ribcage," and "Easier Said Than Done" as well as the beautifully stripped "Home By Now (Acoustic)". Upon release, Ones To Watch praised Plested as "a stunning new force in the world of emotionally-driven, narrative songwriting," going on to say, "'First & Foremost' is an eight-song collection that sees Plested exploring the depth of range that is his songwriting wit.' Plested and his debut project have garnered critical acclaim from publications including Alternative Press, Hollywire, BlackBook, Substream, Atwood Magazine and more.

Over the past few months, Plested has continued to treat listeners and fans alike to a very special "A Song A Week" project in which he shares demos of unreleased songs as well as personalized illustrations on YouTube every week for an entire year.

Plested - born Philip Plested - has made a name for himself by penning songs for some of UK pop music's biggest names, including Zayn Malik, The Vamps, Kygo Feat. Miguel, Emeli Sandé, Naughty Boy, Calum Scott, and Little Mix, for whom he co-wrote the UK Top 5, 2x platinum single, "Touch." With his debut project First & Foremost, Plested proved he has his own story to tell. The gifted tunesmith has crafted a distinctive pop approach all his own, combining top tier songcraft with an irrepressible knack for melody and highly personal insight, and with more new music on the horizon, the rising artist is just getting started.





