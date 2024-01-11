Playy Shows Off Inspirational Flow On His New Track 'Nothing 2 Something'

The track was released with a music video.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Playy Shows Off Inspirational Flow On His New Track 'Nothing 2 Something'

Grammy- nominated songwriter and recording artist Play releases a new rap anthem proving that he is much more than a songwriter.

The anthem titled “Nothing 2 Something” is not only about how you can come from nothing and have it all but how you must learn to appreciate what you do have because you can lose it all in a second. “I want to help people understand that it can go either way. You never know. Just keep fighting”, said Playy.

The track is produced by Mic Moody, someone Playy has worked with for years. Mic Moody is not unknown in the industry, working with artists such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet and Lucky Daye. 

Shot by DGreen in Houston, Texas, the music video captures the song's story by depicting Playy as an artist who is homeless and gets recognized on the street. Next thing you know we see he bounced back and now has the money, girls, a huge house, and fancy cars. A true depiction of going from nothing to having something.

Formerly signed to Interscope Records, the Texas native has collaborated with many artists and producers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland and Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

Playy will be performing SXSW again next year, as well as continuing to release new music. 

Watch the music video here:

About Playy

Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, Playy has always been surrounded by and drawn to music. He had a plethora of family and friends making music here and there from a young age and decided to try it out. When his mother built him a studio, Playy knew it was time to pursue music seriously.

At 16, he moved to Atlanta where he soon connected with Mike Will Made-It and others. Over the course of his career, Playy has collaborated with artists like Kelly Rowland, Ludacris, Girls' Generation, Twista, Lucky Daye and Marley Waters to name a few. Currently under new management, Playy continues to write music for others, but more importantly create hits of his own. 



