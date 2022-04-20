Platinum-Selling Powerhouse SASS JORDAN Announces New Album 'Bitches Blues'

Examining the visceral emotional territory of a pandemic and the world's reeling in its rolling aftermath, multi-Platinum-selling and award-winning artist Sass Jordan readies herself to rock the blues once again with the announcement of her new album, Bitches Blues - available June 3rd, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

Following rave reviews of her 2020 all-blues offering, Rebel Moon Blues, the Billboard Best Female Rock Vocalist winner mines even more of her expansive talent in the genre to deliver eight new tracks - including originals "Change Is Coming," "Still The World Goes Round," and more.

A pioneer of powerful, gritty female-fronted rock, Sass Jordan has worked alongside fellow greats like Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and Van Halen, among many more. Born in Britain and raised in Montreal, she launched her solo career with the single "Tell Somebody" from her 1988 debut of the same name, garnering national acclaim and a JUNO Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist.

Throughout her career, she's earned three more nominations for Best Female Vocalist thanks to albums like Racine (1992), Rats (1994), Present (1997), Hot Gossip (2000), Get What You Give (2006), From Dusk Til Dawn (2009) and her side project S.U.N.';s album, Something Unto Nothing (2011) - along with singles like "Make You A Believer," "You Don't Have to Remind Me," "Sun's Gonna Rise" and 1992's "Trust in Me", a duet with Joe Cocker from the record selling Bodyguard soundtrack.

Jordan starred in the off-Broadway Janis Joplin show, Love Janis, performed The Vagina Monologues in Winnipeg and Toronto, toured the world with A Bowie Celebration, guest-starred on NBC's Sisters, weighed in as the only female judge on Canadian Idol for all six seasons beginning in 2003, and branded her own lines of wine and spirits, Rebel Moon Whisky and Kick Ass Sass Wine.

In 2017, she released Racine Revisited, recreating her sophomore album with an all-star cast for its 25th anniversary, and celebrated the same milestone for Rats in 2020 with a coloured- vinyl reissue. With Bitches Blues, Sass returns to a genre that's long been ingrained in her grasp since the start. "There's been an undercurrent of blues throughout my whole career", she shares. "The music that I have mostly been drawn to has always had that gritty, rootsy vein running through it, and that's why I'm enjoying making these records so much".

As such, anticipate piercingly fierce guitar licks and defiantly driving tempos alongside Sass' soulful signature rasp and the full backing of a glorious assortment of rambling road dogs, the Champagne Hookers - guitarists Chris Caddell and Jimmy Reid, drummer Cass Pereira, keyboardist Jesse O'Brien, and Steve Marriner on bass and harmonica. Bitches Blues is available June 3, 2022 via Stony Plain Records.

Listen to the new single here: