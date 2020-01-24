Piero Pirupa Releases 'Braindead' (Heroin Kills)

Italian DJ and producer Piero Pirupa kicks off 2020 with dance floor-destroying single 'Braindead' (Heroin Kills), out now via REALM/Island Records.

Listen below!



Working closely alongside Gorgon City's Realm Records; 'Braindead' (Heroin Kills) is characterised by its hypnotic vocal sample - originally delivered by former Public Image Limited (fronted by Sex Pistols, John Lyddon) drummer Martin Atkins in Brian Brain's 1986 track 'Fun With Music' - declaring 'heroin kills, stay away from pills, if you use cocaine wave goodbye to your brain'. With the beat simultaneously building to a crescendo, it's a track that's simply impossible to ignore with it already becoming a standout record in club DJ's set.



Already generating a serious dancefloor buzz, 'Braindead' (Heroin Kills) has received club support from CamelPhat, Jamie Jones, Carl Cox, Riton and more. In addition, the track has garnered over 1 million Spotify streams, upwards of 100,000 Shazams plus 292,000 YouTube hits after being posted by SubSoul back in September, as well as being the most played track on Australian station, Triple J.



Joined by apt colourful lyric video, the track is brought to life by an animated dancer in a flashing utopia of moving mouths, eyes, brains, dripping syringes and pills, imitating a drug fueled occurrence.



Having released music on the likes of Drumcode, Crosstown Rebels, Defected, Toolroom, Relief, Desolat, Intec Digital, Repopulate Mars, Saved, Rebirth and Snatch! Records, it's fair to say that Piero Pirupa is one of Italy's biggest electronic exports. A champion of groove-laden rhythms and infectious vocal construction, Piero's musical stamp falls between house and tech house, fused together with some deep, tribal and techno vibes.



A track that leaves a lasting impression, 'Braindead' (Heroin Kills) looks destined to become a clubland staple in 2020.





